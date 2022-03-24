Burrillville man with stockpile of guns is indicted on five federal charges

The indictment centers on his purchases of two rifles and four handguns on Nov. 17, 2021, and Nov. 30, 2021, from Midstate Gun Company in Coventry, R.I., and his attempt to buy a handgun and rifle from MTR Guns and Ammo in North Smithfield, R.I., on Dec. 11, 2021. Burrillville Police Chief Stephen Lynch denied Andruchuk’s attempt to buy the guns in December after determining he wasn’t truthful on the application.

A federal grand jury indicted Ronald Armand Andruchuk on Wednesday on five counts that include lying on applications to buy guns from two gun shops, and illegally possessing more than 200 firearms.

PROVIDENCE — A Burrillville man accused of illegally buying and stockpiling more than 200 firearms is now facing additional federal charges and, if convicted, will have to forfeit all of the guns and ammunition that police have seized.

Andruchuk is facing two counts of making false statements in an application to purchase firearms and two counts of causing false records to be kept by a federally licensed firearms dealer. He is also indicted on a charge of possession of a firearm as a prohibited person, as an alleged drug addict. If convicted, he will have to forfeit all of the firearms and ammunition that police have seized.

Andruchuk is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon in a remote hearing before Magistrate Judge Patricia A. Sullivan.

He has been held at the Wyatt Detention Center since his arrest on Feb. 24. Sullivan denied his request for bail on March 11, after reading two sealed documents from federal prosecutors that she said revealed “incredibly troubling” problems with drugs and mental health, explosive rage, manipulative tendencies and an obsession with firearms.

Andruchuk, 37, worked as an unlicensed counselor at the DaVinci Center in Providence and was an unsuccessful Republican candidate for a House seat representing Cranston, where he used to live. Last July, two months after his family called Cranston police with concerns about his mental health, Andruchuk suddenly started buying up assortments of firearms.

A special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosive started investigating.

Andruchuk then moved his wife and their three young sons from Cranston to Burrillville in December 2021, into a house that he bought with cash that he said came from investments in cryptocurrency, and began shooting guns at all hours.

Complaints from neighbors about Andruchuk’s gunfire — and bullets that ripped through neighbors’ yards and over the heads of police — led to his arrest, and the discovery of piles of firearms in the house.

Andruchuk is also facing charges from authorities in Massachusetts for an incident in December when he allegedly hid two handguns and flashlights containing cocaine, oxycodone, and amphetamines in the ceiling of a men’s bathroom at the Tractor Supply Co. in Millbury, Mass.

Burrillville police are charging him with firing in a compact area, a misdemeanor, and he is expected to face a felony charge of possessing a ghost gun and several kits.





Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.