Cardinal O’Malley to lead prayers for peace in Ukraine at Friday Mass in Boston

“On behalf of the children, mothers and fathers of Ukraine, we must implore world leaders to seek peace over war. Their suffering is immense, and the images coming from this war are heartbreaking. In God’s mercy, we call on all people of goodwill to work for peace, pray for peace, and, as Pope Francis encourages us, to ‘entrust the future of our human family to [Mary],’” O’Malley said in a statement.

Cardinal Sean P. O’Malley urged peace in Ukraine Thursday as he announced that he would lead the Archdiocese of Boston Friday in asking for the Virgin Mary’s help in ending the war there.

Pope Francis has asked bishops around the world to join him Friday in a “solemn Act of Consecration of humanity, and Russia and Ukraine in particular, to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.” In Boston, the prayer of consecration will be read after Communion at the Feast of the Annunciation Mass at noon Friday at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross.

“Nearly a month has passed since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine that is daily inflicting immense suffering upon its sorely tried people and threatening world peace. ... I wish in a special way to entrust the nations at war to the Blessed Virgin Mary,” the Pope said in a letter to the bishops.

“Grant that war may end and peace spread throughout the world,” said the text of the prayer to Mary. “Through your intercession, may God’s mercy be poured out on the earth and the gentle rhythm of peace return to mark our days.”

Rev. Jeffrey von Arx, a visiting professor of the history of Christianity at the Boston College School of Theology and Ministry, said that for Catholics, “It’s somewhat traditional that in cases of need we ask for the intercession of Mary. The traditional form of that has been dedicating ourselves to Mary’s heart.”

“Clearly, it’s a desire on the Pope’s part to engage one of our most powerful intercessors in this crisis. It’s a sign of his seriousness and his concern about the situation that the Ukrainians are facing,” he said.

Rev. Alexandre Mello, secretary of the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Laity, Family, and Life, told Crux, the Catholic news site, “Mary is the mother of all peoples. She is the mother of Russians and Ukrainians.” He said the prayer was asking for her intercession “for the good of both peoples and of the whole world. Peace is good for all. It is not a political act, but a religious one, a plea for God to intervene for the good of all.”