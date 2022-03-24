fb-pixel Skip to main content

Census: Suffolk County among leaders in percentage drop in population

By Martin Finucane Globe Staff,Updated March 24, 2022, 33 minutes ago
The Mass. Avenue Bridge and the Boston skyline at dusk.Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Suffolk County is one of the top 10 counties in the United States in terms of recent percentage decline in population, the US Census Bureau said Thursday.

Suffolk County’s population declined 3.3 percent to 771,245 over the period from April 1, 2020, to July 1, 2021, according to Census estimates. It was the seventh-largest percentage decline among US counties with over 20,000 population.

New York County, which is the Manhattan borough of New York, and San Francisco County, which covers the city of San Francisco, were the top two, with declines of 6.9 percent and 6.7 percent, respectively.

Suffolk County includes Boston, Chelsea, Revere and Winthrop.

In terms of total decline, Los Angeles County and New York County were the leaders, losing 184,465 and 117,375, respectively.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.

