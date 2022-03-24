Census: Suffolk County among leaders in percentage drop in population

Suffolk County is one of the top 10 counties in the United States in terms of recent percentage decline in population, the US Census Bureau said Thursday.

Suffolk County’s population declined 3.3 percent to 771,245 over the period from April 1, 2020, to July 1, 2021, according to Census estimates. It was the seventh-largest percentage decline among US counties with over 20,000 population.

New York County, which is the Manhattan borough of New York, and San Francisco County, which covers the city of San Francisco, were the top two, with declines of 6.9 percent and 6.7 percent, respectively.