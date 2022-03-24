Fire damages potato processing plant in Belfast, Maine

Belfast fire received mutual aid from several towns in Maine, including Belmont, Camden, Northport, Morrill, Liberty, Lincolnville, Searsmont, Searsport, and West Frankfort.

Fire officials were called to the Penobscot McCrum plant on Pierce Street at around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a structure fire, said Erin Herbig, the city manager in Belfast. No injuries were reported, and no ammonia or other chemicals have been released, she said.

A fire raced through a potato processing plant in Belfast, Maine, early Thursday morning, causing heavy damage to the structure, officials said. No injuries were reported.

Herbig said there were several employees inside the building at the time of the fire and all evacuated safely.

Herbig, who was on the fire scene, said the building “is considered a total loss.”

The Belfast Area High School, which is within a half-mile of the facility, was evacuated, and students were sent home due to heavy smoke, Herbig said. The Route 1 bridge also closed but reopened at around 9:15 a.m., she said.

A shelter-in-place order by the Waldo County Emergency Management Agency for residents that live within a quarter of a mile from the plant was lifted as of 10:05 a.m., Herbig said.

Penobscot McCrum plants, grows, and processes Maine potatoes to be sold as frozen products, according to the company’s website. “This family enterprise is five generations strong with a singular focus of providing the finest frozen potato specialty products on the market today,” the description said. The McCrum family has been operating a potato farm in northern Maine since 1886.

Penobscot McCrum officials declined a request for comment on the fire Thursday morning.

Maine Governor Janet Mills said on Twitter Thursday morning that she has directed the Maine Emergency Management Agency “to remain in close contact with local and county officials and to provide support as needed.”

“I am grateful that no one has been hurt and urge people in the area to follow the advice of local authorities to stay safe,” she said on Twitter.

The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire, officials said.

