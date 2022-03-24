After three years as the head of R.I. State Police, Manni gets his dream job: Town Manager

A little over three years later, he is preparing to leave. A lot has happened since he first took Col. Walter E. Stone’s original badge No. 1 — a pandemic, civil unrest, a change in state leadership. And plenty has happened to Manni himself, too — including a lot of 3 a.m. phone calls and a wasp attack that almost killed him.

SCITUATE, R.I. — When Col. James Manni was officially sworn in as the superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police in March 2019, he expected to spend four or five years leading the agency he’s revered since he was a kid growing up in Cranston.

But the real reason he’s leaving now, he said, is because a dream job opened up: Town manager in South Kingstown. He’d served in the same role in Narragansett after his first retirement from the state police in 2015, and always wanted to do it again. Now he had the chance to get back to it, in the town where he’s lived for years. It was too good to pass up.

“I love being a town manager,” Manni said. “It’s pure democracy.”

It’s also the sort of job that doesn’t involve a whole lot of 3 a.m. phone calls, which he gets at least a few times a month now. When Manni was thinking over his options, his daughter Olivia told him he looked like he’d aged a decade in his three years as state police colonel. And then there was that wasp attack: While trimming weeds in his yard last year, he was repeatedly stung by yellow jackets. He turned out to be allergic, and was saved by a local EMS crew.

“It had an impact on me just feeling mortal, and feeling that I should live life to the fullest every single day, because you don’t know what’s going to happen,” Manni said. “I did not wake up that day thinking I’d be on death’s bed from a bee sting.”

Manni, 60, spoke to The Boston Globe for about an hour Wednesday to reflect on his career, two days after the South Kingstown Town Council hired him as its manager. He will remain as head of the state police until late April and then start his new job, for which he will make $170,000 a year, in early May.

He said he’s accomplished what he set out to do: Leave the Rhode Island State Police in a better position than it was in when he took over. The agency overhauled its promotions process and developed plans to build the first new barracks in decades. But mostly he wants to be remembered as a “regular guy” who tried to do the right thing.

“Hopefully I did, and hopefully that’s my legacy,” he said.

There’s also, Manni acknowledged, unfinished business. And there have been plenty of controversies along the way, not just nationally but here in Rhode Island too.

“The past two years have been some of the most challenging times, maybe in the history of law enforcement,” Manni said.

Manni served on a task force looking into changes to the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, a state law that critics say prevents police departments from appropriately disciplining officers. There are good reasons for the law, Manni said: It reins in rogue police chiefs or unfair punishments. But it also muzzles police department leadership. When state police troopers got in trouble during Manni’s tenure, he was almost always quoted saying that because of that Bill of Rights, he was legally prevented from saying anything.

That legally enforced silence came up when a lieutenant and close personal friend of Manni was investigated for sharing internal bid documents for a state contract with a competitor, for instance, and when another lieutenant was investigated for allegedly having sex in his cruiser while on duty. The silence was sometimes filled by questions from critics, such as: Should Manni have recused himself from certain disciplinary matters?

“No, because I’d have had to recuse myself 80 percent of the time,” Manni said Wednesday. “It’s a 250-person agency. I know everybody.”

The law on police discipline became a byword for the lack of accountability in policing, so well known that even the protesters who flooded city streets in the months after the murder of George Floyd used its somewhat obscure acronym: LEOBOR.

And even after that broader reckoning over racism in society and police brutality, LEOBOR hasn’t changed one bit. If it does change, it will happen under a successor.

“There’s always unfinished business,” Manni said.

But the lack of transparency hasn’t always been due to the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights. One of Manni’s early moves was asking the Connecticut State Police to look into an alleged incident of a trooper striking a teenager in custody, and the later disappearance of videotape associated with the incident. The Connecticut report was completed, but the Rhode Island State Police has refused to release it.

In denying The Boston Globe’s records request a few months ago, the state cited not the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights but ongoing litigation, as well as several other open records exemptions. The report has come up in two separate lawsuits filed by troopers. Those incidents began before Manni’s tenure, but became points of contention and public controversy during it. So whatever the Connecticut report says — no criminal charges have resulted — it will remain secret for now.

“There’s pending litigation based on that report,” Manni said Wednesday, “so it can’t be released.”

Has the agency changed, fundamentally, in response to the 2020 protests? Manni said they have made strides: Officers at every police agency in the state will get body cameras. The Rhode Island State Police is a national outlier in not having them, Manni said. They also assigned 39 sworn members of the force to act as “ambassadors” for the state’s 39 cities and towns.

“We have a great relationship with our residents,” Manni said.

But even after the nationwide protests and unrest of 2020 — which were mostly peaceful in Rhode Island save for a night of rioting and looting in Providence and a few other incidents — Manni said law enforcement in Rhode Island does not have the same problems as agencies in other areas of the country. Practically everyone arrested in the early June 2020 rioting was local, but Manni said the agency’s intelligence indicated people came in from the outside to “antagonize” things. A police cruiser burned to its axles, but the situation could have gotten much worse were it not for the “de-escalation” of police that night, Manni said.

Manni speaks about law enforcement like someone who has spent most of his career in it, which he has. He was a special agent in the Secret Service and Internal Revenue Service before joining the state police. He spent 25 years there, retiring as a major in 2015. He spent a short time at the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority, and was hired in 2016 to be the town manager in Narragansett.

In late 2018, then-Gov. Gina Raimondo tapped Manni to replace Col. Ann Assumpico as the leader of the state police. Raimondo left to join President Biden’s cabinet last year. But Manni said his departure has nothing to do with now-Gov. Daniel McKee, who will have to find a replacement for Manni.

“I have tremendous respect, personally and professionally, for Governor McKee,” Manni said. “This came up as an opportunity I did not want to pass up.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.