Man charged in human trafficking case; accused of holding woman captive for months and forcing her to have sex for money

Reyes Familia, 30, whose criminal history dates back to 2007, was arraigned Wednesday in Boston Municipal Court on charges of trafficking a person for sexual servitude, deriving support from prostitution, and kidnapping. He was separately charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for allegedly stabbing the woman’s hand with a blade, the documents stated.

A Malden man is facing several charges in a horrific case of human trafficking where he allegedly kidnapped a woman in Boston , held her captive for several months, and forced her to work as a prostitute in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, according to court documents.

Familia pleaded not guilty to all the charges. His next court date is April 21 for a probable cause hearing.

In October, the victim reported to police that Familia kidnapped her while she was trying to buy drugs from him in the area of Downtown Crossing in 2019, according to a police report. Familia told her he had cocaine and led her into an alley where a blue Nissan Altima was parked with another man waiting in the driver’s seat, the report said.

Familia told the woman to get into the backseat of the car and then blindfolded her before driving off to a home in a location she did not know, the report said. The woman suspected the home was in Dorchester, the report said.

The woman remained blindfolded for three entire months while she was drugged and forced to take pictures, she told police. She said Familia kept her in the home for a total of six to eight months and forced her to have sex with him and other men at his home, according to the report.

The woman told police that Familia posted pictures of her on dating websites and social media. She said Familia drove her to hotels in Malden and Braintree to have sex with other men for money, and would force her to walk the streets in the area known as Mass and Cass in Boston to solicit “car dates,” according to the report. Familia kept all the money, she told police.

She escaped Familia sometime later but encountered him again in early October last year near the area known as Mass and Cass. She told police that Familia came up to her and said, “[Expletive] I own you for the rest of your life and you can’t run away from me.”

Familia then punched and slapped her before stabbing her left hand with a blade, the report said. She told police that he forced two other women to watch and threatened to beat them, too, if they tried to leave him.

The woman told police she didn’t report Familia immediately because she was scared for her and her mother’s safety, according to the report.

An attorney representing Familia did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Thursday.

In another development, on Wednesday, Boston police and State Police staged an operation in the area of Mass and Cass on Wednesday in an effort to catch traffickers and people paying for sex, the Boston Police Department said in a statement.

The sting resulted in four adult men being summonsed for solicitation of prostitution, and police arrested 40-year-old Keon Boggs of Boston on a charge of trafficking for sexual servitude, the department said.

Boggs was due to be arraigned in the Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court on Thursday, police said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.