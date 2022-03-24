Martin J. Walsh to give commencement address at Endicott College

US Secretary of Labor and former Boston mayor Martin J. Walsh will deliver the commencement address at Endicott College in Beverly when members of the Class of 2022 pick up their diplomas in May, school officials said Thursday.
Walsh, a Dorchester native, was appointed to the cabinet post by President Biden last year after serving as mayor since 2014 and previously representing parts of Dorchester and Quincy for 16 years in the state House of Representatives.
The son of Irish immigrants, Walsh survived Burkitt lymphoma as a child and went on to become a leader in labor and in the recovery community, working to expand treatment for substance use disorders, the college said in a statement.
Advertisement
“Secretary Walsh’s commitment to equity and creating jobs for all people — first in the Commonwealth, and now nationally — is the very embodiment of an Endicott education, which is defined by internships and experiential learning,” college President Steven R. DiSalvo said in the statement. “While leading Boston through the early stages of COVID, Secretary Walsh has proven to be a resolute and compassionate leader, and I very much look forward to his address.”
Walsh became a member of the Laborers Union Local 223 when he was 21, and from 2011 to 2013 he led the Building and Construction Trades Council, where he initiated the Building Pathways program for increasing diversity in the workplace, college officials said.
As labor secretary, Walsh has made headlines by helping to negotiate the end of a nine-month strike by nurses at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester and the end of a Major League Baseball lockout that threatened to cancel the season.
Graduation will be held May 21 at the college’s Hempstead Stadium.
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.