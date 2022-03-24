Martin J. Walsh to give commencement address at Endicott College

US Secretary of Labor and former Boston mayor Martin J. Walsh will deliver the commencement address at Endicott College in Beverly when members of the Class of 2022 pick up their diplomas in May, school officials said Thursday.

Walsh, a Dorchester native, was appointed to the cabinet post by President Biden last year after serving as mayor since 2014 and previously representing parts of Dorchester and Quincy for 16 years in the state House of Representatives.

The son of Irish immigrants, Walsh survived Burkitt lymphoma as a child and went on to become a leader in labor and in the recovery community, working to expand treatment for substance use disorders, the college said in a statement.