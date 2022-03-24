Mass. reports 1,993 new coronavirus cases among public school students and 601 among staff

There are about 920,000 students and 140,000 staff members learning and working in-person in schools across the state, and about 0.22 percent of students and 0.43 percent of staff members reported positive COVID cases to their districts from March 17 to March 23.

The 2,594 total cases were 572 more, or about a 28 percent increase, than those reported last week, according to data published by the state. The increase comes as COVID restrictions across the state have loosened and most schools have dropped their masking requirements.

Public schools in Massachusetts saw an uptick in cases for the second consecutive week, reporting 1,993 new cases students and 601 among staff for the week that ended Wednesday.

Advertisement

Massachusetts requires districts to report positive cases among students and staff whether or not they had been in a school building since their last positive test, and state reports on COVID data in schools also do not distinguish this.

Last year, about 1,000 schools participated in COVID testing programs while remote learning was still counted as regular school time, compared to more than 2,200 that have signed up to participate this academic year. For the one-week period that ended Sunday, 1,623 schools reported testing data.

From the pooled test program, 33,019 pools were processed with a pool positivity rate of 0.98 percent from the week that ended Sunday.

Many schools are phasing out the test-and-stay program and instead are offering weekly rapid at-home COVID-19 tests to staffers and students as a part of a new state initiative. Tests for the new program began arriving to schools at the end of January. Families are supposed to report positive cases based on those tests to school districts, which in turn will report them to the state.

Among schools still participating in test-and-stay, 1,153 tests were conducted, and 1,135 tests came back negative during the week that ended Sunday.

Advertisement

Brookline, Wellesley, Worcester reported the highest number of COVID cases in the state for the week ending Wednesday, with 52 students and 22 staff testing positive at Brookline; 62 students and 7 staff testing positive at Wellesley; and 50 students and 13 staff testing positive at Worcester.

The number of cases reported at school does not necessarily indicate in-school transmission or COVID clusters, which are two or more cases attributed to the same exposure, according to the state. Department of Public Health. In all public and private K through 12 grade schools in Massachusetts, there were 10 cluster from Feb. 20 to March 19.

The state tracts the number and rate of COVID cases among different age groups, including among the school aged population. During the two-week period from March 6 to March 21, the state reported 490 cases among children from birth to age 4, 570 cases among kids ages 5 to 9, 629 cases among kids ages 10 to 14, and 854 cases among teenagers ages 15 to 19.

Among people under age 20, kids ages 15 to 19 had the highest rate of COVID-19 infection for the two-week period: 184.9 people per 100,000.

Though severe COVID infections among children are relatively uncommon according experts, many children remain unvaccinated and some children have been hospitalized and died from COVID in Massachusetts since the pandemic began. From March 6 to March 19, 16 people under age 20 in Massachusetts were hospitalized, and no one in that age group died.

Advertisement

Colleen Cronin can be reached at colleen.cronin@globe.com.