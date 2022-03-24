Meet Channel 6′s next news director

Channel 6 has long found itself in third place in the local television ratings behind WJAR Channel 10 and WPRI Channel 12, but Gaito’s sharp eye for local news should provide a boost for the station. She is a former news anchor at WPRO-AM and worked with me at Channel 12.

Allison Gaito, a Barrington native who came up through Rhode Island media before joining the ABC station in Houston, will start her job as news director on Monday.

Gaito, who earned her undergraduate degree at Fordham and a master’s at Columbia University, is returning to Rhode Island after a stint as an executive producer at KTRK in Houston. She’s an ace when it comes to special projects; one she produced about unsolved murders landed on Hulu. She also helped produce ABC’s Democratic presidential debate in 2019.

Advertisement

”After six years where ‘everything is bigger,’ I’m truly excited to return to the Biggest Little and Southeastern Massachusetts,” Gaito said. “People here love the news. They tune in, they inform themselves, and then they turn around and participate in their communities – and that’s refreshing. We’re (ABC 6) here to keep community leaders honest, the conversation factual, and tell the stories that matter most in our area.”

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Fun fact about Gaito: Her aunt owns The Bait Company in Narragansett, which supplies bait to commercial lobstermen from the Port of Galilee.

Channel 6 is in the process of being sold to Cox Media Group as part of a multibillion-dollar deal with Standard Media, the company that is owned by the same hedge fund (Standard General) as Bally’s.

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, data about the coronavirus in the state, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Advertisement

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.