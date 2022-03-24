New Englanders: Don’t panic about those giant ‘ballooning’ 🕷️🕷️🕷️, spider expert says

Joro spiders — known to engage in “ballooning,” which means using their silks to carry them across the wind to new locations — are most abundant in Asia, specifically during the warmer parts of Japan. They are plentiful in Georgia and much of the southern United States, which has a climate similar to southern Japan’s almost tropical temperatures.

“I don’t think people in New England need to panic,” Garb said. “There’s no evidence to suggest that they’re definitely going to show up here,”

You may have heard earlier this month that colorful, palm-size spiders may be on the march toward New England. For any arachnophobes preparing to flee their homes in panic, hold on: Jessica Garb, a UMass Lowell biologist and spider expert recommends you unpack your bags and stay put.

Joro spiders are sometimes found in northern Japan, which has frigid winters similar to New England. This has led many to predict that the joro spiders are on their way to populate the East Coast.

Garb said that while it is possible joros could survive in New England, they probably wouldn’t thrive the way they do in warmer environments.

Joro spiders are not newcomers to the United States. They first appeared in the US in 2013 and their population has grown. But they have only been considered newsworthy recently, as widespread concern that the large arachnid could blossom throughout the country.

“A journal might put out a press release, and if it sounds kind of sexy — like ‘these spiders are going to take over the US’ — then sometimes it gets picked up by the media,” Garb said. “I was actually quite amazed when I heard this was big news because it was sort of pitched as if they were about to arrive [in New England] any minute now. It could happen, but we just don’t know.”

Although these spiders may look intimidating, Garb believes they don’t pose any threat to people.

“I don’t think that they are aggressive in any way or that people have to worry about becoming harmed by these spiders,” she said.

Garb hasn’t worked with joro spiders directly, but she has had orb weaver spiders — or those that create suspended, sticky, wheel-shaped webs — in her lab that are similar to joros and has worked closely with them. Aside from their large and potentially inconvenient webs, joro spiders likely wouldn’t have much of an impact on residents at all if they eventually made it to New England.

“We have spiders here, naturally, that are not that dissimilar. If they were to get dense in terms of population sizes, they’d probably be noticeable because of the large webs,” Garb said.

Rather than fear the joro spiders themselves, Garb says, the real threat this invasive species poses is to the ecosystems it intrudes upon.

“It’s not great when we have an introduction of non-native species because sometimes they can establish large populations and compete with naive species and might out-compete them and displace them,” she said.





