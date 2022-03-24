Northampton man, 20, accused of hitting UMass student and fleeing the scene

The victim, a 20-year-old student attending the University of Massachusetts Amherst, suffered serious injuries when he was struck while crossing Massachusetts Avenue in a crosswalk at about 10:15 p.m. Monday on the university’s campus.

Jacob Delisle, 20, was arraigned Thursday morning in Eastern Hampshire District Court on charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in personal injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, crosswalk violation, misleading a witness, and trespassing, the district attorney’s office said.

A Northampton man accused of hitting a college student with his SUV in Amherst and fleeing the scene allegedly told his father that he’d struck a deer when he was questioned about damage to the vehicle, Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan’s office said in a statement.

The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where he remained hospitalized Thursday, the district attorney’s office said.

Delisle was arrested Wednesday night at his Northampton home and spent the night in jail on $20,000 cash bail. He was released Thursday on $5,000 bail set by Judge Bruce Melikian, who ordered Delisle not to drive a vehicle or step onto the UMass Amherst campus, the statement said.

The trespassing charge stems from an incident in March 2021 where UMass Police issued a no-trespass order against Delisle, who is not a UMass student, for allegedly drinking on campus, the statement said. Prosecutors say Delisle violated that order Monday when he drove through the campus.

Prosecutors said Delisle’s father, under the belief that his son had struck a deer, was looking to have the vehicle repaired, but police seized it before any repairs were made.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for May 20, the district attorney’s office said.

Delisle is being represented by attorney Jeffrey Brown, the statement said. Brown did not immediately return a message seeking comment Thursday.

