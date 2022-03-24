Powerful acting in ‘Ironbound’ brings life to stories of survival and determination

The play is a powerhouse of acting and language and emotional punches. Its broad issues of struggle — for immigrants, for women, for those at the bottom of “the American dream”— are as deftly handled as the more intimate stresses of motherhood and marriage, loyalty and love. The production at Gamm Theatre (through April 10) digs deep into the hearts of the characters, making them by turns puzzling, surprising, humorous and yet, incredibly moving.

Pulitzer-Prize-winning playwright Martyna Marjok titled her play Ironbound because it’s set in the eponymous neighborhood of Newark, surrounded by railroad tracks and industrial factories, most now fallen to rubble. Marjok herself grew up in that neighborhood and based the main character, Darja, on her Polish immigrant mother, who cleaned houses and worked in factories, fighting through poverty and domestic violence to keep her two children safe.

Darja’s daydreams swing backward and forward in time, outlining the harsh and rugged moments of her life but also highlighting her own stern and rigorous approach to them. Those four adjectives are Merriam-Webster’s definitions of “ironbound,” and director Rachel Walshe and actor Donnla Hughes have found their way into them with a finesse that keeps Darja’s endurance through tough times and her difficult choices believable.

As Darja thinks back on her 19-year-old self, newly married, newly immigrated to the US, Hughes gives us the playfulness and passion of a teenager but also the stubborn determination and survival instincts of someone who hopes and works toward a more secure economic future than her musician husband, Maks, can envision.

Gunnar Manchester, as Maks, imbues his character with tenderness but also ego — “I am beautiful, and you have to be beautiful to make it in America.” Like Hughes, Manchester must paint Maks’s decisions with the broad strokes of youthful impulsiveness as well as a firm knowledge of who he is meant to be.

Both he and Hughes are masterful with their medium-strong Polish accents — as well as a few phrases and a song in Polish. The characters even banter about needing to improve their English, though Maks quips about whom he is trying to impress, since everyone around him speaks English.

The two other actors also have specific speech patterns to conquer: Steve Kidd with a Joisey dialect and Rodney Witherspoon II with a middle-class, “schooled” English that distinguishes him from the “cool” street crowd he wants to run with or the hip-hop he attempts: about a dozen words rhyming with Vic, his character’s name, including “deer tick” for a bit of local color.

Kidd, as Tommy, is the most recurring character in Darja’s flashbacks, because, despite his insatiable addiction to his phone and his “girlfriends” (usually married), he’s stuck by the now-42-year-old Darja for the seven years of their living together. Kidd has the Jersey stance and Jersey gestures down pat. They add to the humor of his portrayal of the postal worker Tommy, as Kidd builds the personality of an often-dense but ultimately heart-of-gold can’t-help-but-love-him kinda guy.

Witherspoon has one scene in this episodic play, one pivotal moment in Darja’s life, and he makes it count. Vic hints at why he has money to burn, but once it’s revealed that he’s a junior at a prestigious private high school, just trying to “stay real” to his own African-American culture, some of the pieces fall into place. Witherspoon is terrific at balancing Vic’s outsized personality with his naivete and thoughtfulness and his persistent attempts to help a homeless and battered woman.

Kudos to the playwright, cast, director and designers, especially set designer Jessica Hill Kidd. The set is a bare concrete wall, with one narrow metal bench, a crosswalk, a side street, a telephone pole and a bus stop — almost a character in itself.

This unchanging spot is Darja’s homing ground, where she comes to look back and ponder the directions she has taken. It also represents the intersections of life that everyone encounters, and it truly underscores Majok’s artistry and insight in taking a very specific story — one that often remains untold and unheard — and making it so captivating and so universal.

IRONBOUND

Presented by Martyna Majok. At Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, R.I. Performances: Now through April 10. Masks and proof of vaccination are required. Tickets $50.25 and up. 401-723-4266. https://www.gammtheatre.org/