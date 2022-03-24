R.I. hotel industry wants to be able to kick out verbally abusive guests

When morning came, though, the hotel guest refused to leave. He pointed to Rhode Island law about when an innkeeper can eject a guest. Tell me what part of this law, he said, allows you to kick me out.

PROVIDENCE — One day last summer, a visitor from out of state enjoyed charming Newport a little too much. Having overindulged at some beach or restaurant, or maybe both, he got back to his hotel and went on a tirade, according to later accounts. The general manager told the guest that once he sobered up in the morning, he had to go.

The hotel decided to kick him out anyway, ignoring the threat of litigation. But to leaders in the local hotel industry, the episode pointed to a gap in state law that they are hoping new legislation could fix. The law as it stands now doesn’t specifically allow for hotels to eject people who verbally abuse or threaten their employees. And for some reason, that’s becoming a bigger and bigger problem, especially since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The law does need to be modernized to reflect the changing world, the changing technology, and particularly this growing level of animosity toward people working in these establishments,” Sarah Bratko, lobbyist for the Rhode Island Hospitality Association, testified Wednesday at a House Small Business committee hearing on a bill to address the issue.

Bratko’s group, which includes hotels and restaurants, has also launched the “Please Be Kind” initiative, asking patrons to treat service staff respectfully – and letting employees know what sorts of mental health resources are available. Supply chain delays and COVID restrictions made customer service a more difficult proposition, and horror stories abounded.

It’s still an issue two years later, not just in restaurants but also hotels. The law as it stands now allows innkeepers to eject guests if they act in an “obviously intoxicated manner,” destroy or threaten to destroy hotel property, or cause or threaten to cause a public disturbance.

The proposal that the House took up Wednesday would add a new transgression that could get someone booted from a hotel: verbally or physically threatening employees or guests, or using verbally abusive language toward employees or guests.

The law was originally enacted with good intentions, Bratko said. Allowing hotel ejections only under certain circumstances prevents discrimination at hotels against people of color. And they don’t want to curtail that. But it now protects hotel property more than hotel employees. and as the episode in Newport that inspired this legislation shows, isn’t specific enough, Bratko said.

“This has been an ongoing issue, and we are just looking for different tools we can put in our toolbox for combatting it,” Bratko said in an interview.

To civil rights groups like the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island, some parts of the proposal – especially about using “verbally abusive language” – could bring up First Amendment concerns.

“The term is open to wide and varying interpretation and is almost certain to engender arbitrary and discriminatory implementation,” Steven Brown, the group’s executive director, said in written testimony.

There’s some behind-the-scenes work to account for those concerns, so the proposal could be amended.

The legislation would also allow hotels to refuse admission to anyone under 18. As it stands now, the law says hotels can reject guests under 18 if they’re not in a “proper condition” or are unable to pay for the room. It would also allow hotels to kick someone out if they violate a rule that the hotel has posted online. Right now those rules have to be posted on the premises.

State Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee, the chair of the Small Business Committee, questioned whether verbally or physically threatening an employee is already accounted for in the law by allowing people to eject guests who cause a “public disturbance.”

“The question is, what is a ‘public disturbance,’” Bratko said. “The language somewhat tragically addresses if they destroy property, but it’s silent when they mistreat staff. Quite frankly, they’re more important than property.”

“Absolutely,” McEntee said.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.