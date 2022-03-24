Shots fired at car in road rage incident on Route 1 in Peabody; search for suspect ongoing

As the woman was driving, the Toyota began to tailgate her car, State Police said.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., a 26-year-old woman in a Mercedes Benz sedan was driving north on Route 1 in Peabody when a man in a gray Toyota SUV allegedly shot at her car, State Police said in a statement. Officials said the incident occurred in the area of the Holiday Inn on Route 1 north.

State Police are searching for a man who allegedly shot at another vehicle in an apparent road rage incident on Route 1 in Peabody Wednesday night, officials said.

“The driver of the Toyota subsequently began to drive even more aggressively and tried to pass the Mercedes,” State Police said.

As the Toyota came along the passenger side of the Mercedes, the driver allegedly shot at the Mercedes with a firearm, State Police said. The driver of the Mercedes was not injured, officials said.

Dave Procopio, a spokesman for State Police, declined to share how many shots were fired, citing the ongoing investigation.

State Police said ballistics evidence was recovered from inside the passenger compartment of the Mercedes.

State Police said in the statement that “evidence suggests” the suspect was “a black male, approximately in his mid-20s, with a short ‘buzz cut’ hair style and who was wearing a black shirt.” Officials said there was a female passenger in the Toyota who “is believed to be white, approximately in her mid-20s, with blonde hair.”

Police said the Toyota has Florida registration plates.

Officials said the troopers on scene were assisted by Peabody police and members of the State Police Crime Scene Services Section and Ballistics Unit.

“Anyone with information regarding the incident or the occupants of the Toyota is asked to contact Trooper James Maloney of the State Police-Danvers Barracks [at] 978-538-6161,” State Police said.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.