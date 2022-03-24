Sons of Boston loses entertainment license in wake of murder of former of Marine

Police wrote in a report they took custody of the bar’s entertainment license and returned it to the Boston Licensing Board, which will decide whether to return it to the bar, if the owners ask for it to be reinstated. The bar is owned by Causeway Union, LLC, according to licensing board documents.

In an enforcement action known as a licensed premise violation, police issued six violations to the bar’s owners, including having armed security without prior board approval, assault and battery on a patron with a dangerous weapon, failure to supervise conduct of the licensed establishment, and failure to call the police.

Boston police seized the entertainment license of the Sons of Boston bar Wednesday in response to the management’s alleged failure to notify police that one of their bouncers was involved in the fatal stabbing of a Marine veteran in downtown Boston last Saturday.

The license seizure comes after Dennis Martinez, who served four years with the Marines, was allegedly stabbed by a Sons of Boston bouncer, identified as Alvaro O. Lamarra, around 7 p.m. last Saturday.

Martinez and his friends were denied entry, exchanged words with the bouncers, and then walked away on Union Street, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office. A second confrontation took place during which Martinez raised his arm in a defensive manner, threw an aluminum beer can in Lamarra’s direction, and was then stabbed once in the chest by the bouncer, authorities alleged.

Carolyn Conway, the Boston attorney for the owners of the Sons of Boston, declined to discuss the seizure of the license and the connection between the nightspot and the murder of the Marine Thursday.

“We are still investigating,” Conway said and declined further comment.

The fatal stabbing wasn’t the first instance of an employee assaulting a customer at the nightspot. According to Licensing Board documents, it was the third incident involving a bouncer within a year.

The first violation took place Oct. 9, 2021 at around 9:50 p.m., when a man told a police officer the bouncer had threatened to assault him, according to a report filed with the board.

“You should do something with that guy, he is very angry,” the unidentified man told police.

In front of the officer, the bouncer charged in the man’s direction and verbally accosted him, police wrote. The name of the bouncer was not included in the report.

“[Expletive] the police, they can’t do [expletive], I’m working, I’ll [expletive] you up,” the bouncer said, police wrote. The bouncer also allegedly swore at the police officer.

When another bouncer tried to intervene, the first bouncer shoved his co-worker into a building wall.

“[Expletive] you, I’m not giving you [expletive],” the bouncer told the officer when asked for his name, police wrote.

Police cited the bar for assault and battery, employee on employee; threats, employee on patron/public; threats, employee on police, according to board records.

In Licensing Board hearing held Dec. 14, Jason Kuczynski, manager of Sons of Boston Bar, said the bouncer was fired following the incident.

“It’s totally [inexcusable],” said Kuczynski in the hearing held on Zoom. “I’m not sure what the employee was thinking or why he lashed out, but subsequently he was terminated. And that’s definitely not how our interactions with the police should be.”

He estimated the bouncer had worked at the bar for about two years, the manager said. Kuczynski also said he reviewed video footage, but the incident was outside of camera view.

“I don’t know if this guy was having a bad day or what. … He flew off the handle for no reason and that’s not something we tolerate,” Kuczynski said.

He also said that he had a conversation separated from the public in the kitchen with the officer and the former bouncer, both of whom were “very heated.”

The board dismissed the violation after being told the bouncer had been fired, records show.

The other incident took place Jan. 1 when a Connecticut man said he was assaulted by two bouncers around 1:30 a.m., according to board records.

The man alleged the bouncers put him in a chokehold, dragged him out of the bar, and assaulted him, according to the police report. After the incident, the man reported he “suffered soreness and bleeding from the mouth,” police wrote.

The board took no action following this incident, and it was filed without a hearing, according to board records.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.