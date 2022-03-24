Tell us: Parents, what do you think about Moderna seeking approval for its vaccine in children under 6?

The Cambridge biotech found that its vaccine was 43.7 percent effective at preventing infections in infants 6 months to 2 years, and 37.5 percent effective in children 2 to 5 years. It’s a modest rate, similar to the level of protection adults gain against Omicron, but scientists say shots in both adults and children are likely to provide stronger protection against severe disease and hospitalization.

Moderna is planning to ask US regulators to approve two shots of its mRNA vaccine for children aged 6 months to five years, the company announced Wednesday.

Many parents may feel relieved at the prospect of a vaccination option for their young children, who have remained unprotected through two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Others may feel less of an urgency to vaccinate children given the current lull in cases.

