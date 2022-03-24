fb-pixel Skip to main content

Tell us: Parents, what do you think about Moderna seeking approval for its vaccine in children under 6?

By Sahar Fatima Globe Staff,Updated March 24, 2022, 4 minutes ago
Ilana Diener holds her son, Hudson, 3, during an appointment for a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial in Commack, N.Y. on Nov. 30, 2021.EMMA H. TOBIN/Associated Press

Moderna is planning to ask US regulators to approve two shots of its mRNA vaccine for children aged 6 months to five years, the company announced Wednesday.

The Cambridge biotech found that its vaccine was 43.7 percent effective at preventing infections in infants 6 months to 2 years, and 37.5 percent effective in children 2 to 5 years. It’s a modest rate, similar to the level of protection adults gain against Omicron, but scientists say shots in both adults and children are likely to provide stronger protection against severe disease and hospitalization.

Many parents may feel relieved at the prospect of a vaccination option for their young children, who have remained unprotected through two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Others may feel less of an urgency to vaccinate children given the current lull in cases.

What do you think about the latest development in vaccines for young children? How hard has it been waiting for a viable option? Would you be willing to vaccinate your baby, toddler, or pre-schooler given the latest Moderna results? Tell us in the survey below.

Sahar Fatima can be reached at sahar.fatima@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sahar_fatima.

