fb-pixel Skip to main content

Transit Police charge Boston man with shooting on MBTA bus

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated March 24, 2022, 1 hour ago
A man was shot on an MBTA bus in Mattapan Monday morning. A Boston man was arrested Wednesday on assault and weapons charges in connection with the shooting.Matt Yan for The Boston Globe

A Mattapan man was arrested Wednesday on assault and weapons charges for allegedly shooting another man on an MBTA bus Monday morning, Transit Police said in a statement.

Ricardo Blake, 35, was arrested about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Hyde Park Avenue, the statement said.

Officers were called to the area of Morton Street and Blue Hill Avenue about 10:25 a.m. Monday for a report of a shooting, Transit Police said. Officers found the victim, a 30-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Advertisement

Authorities said it appears the alleged shooter and the victim “were engaged in a verbal altercation prior to the incident,” Transit Police said Monday.

Blake will face multiple gun charges and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, police said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video