Transit Police charge Boston man with shooting on MBTA bus

A Mattapan man was arrested Wednesday on assault and weapons charges for allegedly shooting another man on an MBTA bus Monday morning, Transit Police said in a statement.

Ricardo Blake, 35, was arrested about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Hyde Park Avenue, the statement said.

Officers were called to the area of Morton Street and Blue Hill Avenue about 10:25 a.m. Monday for a report of a shooting, Transit Police said. Officers found the victim, a 30-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg, police said.