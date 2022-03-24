Transit Police charge Boston man with shooting on MBTA bus

A Mattapan man was arrested Wednesday on assault and weapons charges for allegedly shooting another man on an MBTA bus Monday morning, Transit Police said in a statement.
Ricardo Blake, 35, was arrested about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Hyde Park Avenue, the statement said.
Officers were called to the area of Morton Street and Blue Hill Avenue about 10:25 a.m. Monday for a report of a shooting, Transit Police said. Officers found the victim, a 30-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg, police said.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Advertisement
Authorities said it appears the alleged shooter and the victim “were engaged in a verbal altercation prior to the incident,” Transit Police said Monday.
Blake will face multiple gun charges and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, police said.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.