US Attorney’s Office reaches agreement with Trial Court over disability discrimination allegations

US Attorney Rachael Rollins announced Thursday that an agreement has been reached with the Massachusetts Trial Court resolving allegations that its drug court violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by discriminating against people with Opioid Use Disorder.

A complaint to the US Attorney’s Office claimed the Trial Court discriminated against people taking medication for Opioid Use Disorder when they were ordered to stop taking their medication without medical assessment, the office said in a statement. The drug court personnel also required or pressured participants to take Vivitrol as a treatment.

Under the terms of the agreement, all 25 drug courts in the state will be required to have only licensed prescribers or opioid treatment programs make decisions regarding a participant’s treatment plan, including the type of medication and dosage. Treatment plans will be developed by the licensed prescriber or program after an individualized assessment.