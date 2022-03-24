fb-pixel Skip to main content

Woman and dog found dead in Seabrook mobile home fire

By Madison Mercado Globe Correspondent,Updated March 24, 2022, 7 minutes ago

A woman and dog were found dead after fire swept through a mobile home early Thursday morning in Seabrook, the New Hampshire Fire Marshal’s office said.

Firefighters arrived at 115 Centennial St. around 3:30 a.m. to find a mobile home fully engulfed in flames, the office said in a statement. The woman, whose name was not released, and the dog were found dead inside the home.

The majority of the damage was at the front of the home, the statement said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the New Hampshire Fire Marshal’s office and State Police.

Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video