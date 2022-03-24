Woman and dog found dead in Seabrook mobile home fire

A woman and dog were found dead after fire swept through a mobile home early Thursday morning in Seabrook, the New Hampshire Fire Marshal’s office said.
Firefighters arrived at 115 Centennial St. around 3:30 a.m. to find a mobile home fully engulfed in flames, the office said in a statement. The woman, whose name was not released, and the dog were found dead inside the home.
The majority of the damage was at the front of the home, the statement said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the New Hampshire Fire Marshal’s office and State Police.
