‘I would tell them to persevere.’ Five notable exchanges from day 3 of Jackson’s confirmation hearings.

Though she framed herself as an “independent jurist” who understands the narrow power she ultimately holds as a judge and vowed to not engage in political fights earlier, Jackson was again pressed by Republicans over heated cultural topics like race and crime throughout the 10-plus hour session, with some senators insisting she was dodging their inquiries.

Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson returned for her third day of testimony on Wednesday, where she faced a barrage of Republican assertions that ranged from probing what role she would take on as a member of the high court to scrutinizing previous rulings.

The exchanges between Jackson, who will become the first Black woman to serve as a Supreme Court justice if confirmed, at times grew fraught and contentious — to the point Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey stepped in during his allotted time to offer a series of affirmations. The moment brought President Biden’s nominee to tears.

Here are five of the more noteworthy moments from the third day of the confirmation proceedings.





‘That’s my answer. I’ve answered it many times.’

Some Republicans have zeroed in on Jackson’s prior rulings on child pornography cases, bombarding her with questions about sentencing and arguing that she has been too lenient on those convicted of such crimes.

Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, in particular, has focused his line of inquiry on the matter. He returned to the subject on Wednesday, asking Jackson about a specific child pornography sentence involving an 18-year-old who he argued was given a “slap-on-the wrist sentence” of three months.

While trying to explain the crime and her approach to sentencing as she had done on the second day of the hearing, Hawley kept pressing her on whether or not she “regretted” it.

“Senator, what I regret is that in a hearing about my qualifications to be a justice on the Supreme Court, we have spent a lot of time focusing on this small subset of my sentences,” Jackson responded.

But Hawley kept pushing Jackson on sentencing for crimes involving child pornography.

“I talked to each defendant, as you have quoted, explaining to them the harms that their crimes caused, and I imposed not only a term of imprisonment, but also all of the other consequences of the offense to include decades of supervision restrictions on use of a computer and the like,” she said. “That’s my answer. I’ve answered it many times. Do you have other questions for me?”





‘I’m a Hispanic man. Could I decide I was an Asian man?’

Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, who spent much his time Tuesday questioning Jackson about critical race theory, drew further attention to himself on Wednesday.

Cruz repeatedly defied the pleas of Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin of Illinois to stop interrogating Jackson after his allotted speaking time had expired. His refusal drew the ire of several colleagues, among them Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont, who said, “I know the junior senator from Texas likes to get on television, but most of us have been here for a long time trying to follow the rules!”

Aside from engaging with Jackson on child pornography cases, like both Hawley and Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, he also raised the issue of transgender rights — an issue that has garnered increased attention and pushback from conservatives in recent years. Cruz brought up how Jackson was unable to provide a definition for the word “woman” when asked by Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee the previous day.

“Under the modern leftist sensibilities, if I decide right now that I’m a woman, then apparently I’m a woman,” he said. “Does that mean that I would have Article Three standing to challenge a gender based restriction?”

Jackson said she is unable to comment on such issues.

“Senator, to the sense that you are asking me about who has the ability to bring lawsuits based on gender, those kinds of issues are working their way through the courts,” she replied.

Cruz, however, did not let the matter go.

“If I can change my gender, if I can be a woman, and an hour later if I decide I’m not a woman anymore, I guess I would lose Article Three standing. Tell me, does that same principle apply to other protected characteristics?” Cruz said. “For example, I’m a Hispanic man. Could I decide I was an Asian man? Would I have the ability to be an Asian man, and challenge Harvard’s discrimination because I made that decision?”

“Senator, I’m not able to answer your question,” Jackson said. “You’re asking me about hypotheticals.”





‘[Kavanaugh] was ambushed. How would you feel if we did that to you?’

Graham again on Wednesday brought up the previous confirmation proceedings for Supreme Court nominees, this time involving Justice Brett Kavanaugh. .

Like Cruz, he too spoke for longer than he should have and his interactions with Jackson at times grew tense.

“Some people on the other side had an accusation against Judge Kavanaugh that during high school he sexually assaulted somebody. And the rest is history,” he said. “That was known to the people on the other side and never revealed during the meetings they had with judge Kavanaugh. ... He was ambushed. How would you feel if we did that to you?” Graham said.

“Senator, I’ve appreciated the kindness that each of you have shown me to see me in your offices to talk with me about my approach on —” Jackson said before getting cut off.

“My question is, what if it during our 15-minute exchange — it was very pleasant, you’re a very nice person, you have a lot to be proud of. I would never do that to you,” Graham said. “If I had some information that’s sketchy at best that somehow you’ve done something wrong, I promise you just from human decency, I would share it with you. I will not disclose it at the last minute of the last day of the hearing.”

He continued his aside. Jackson was eventually able to almost deliver a complete answer after Durbin chastised Graham.

“I don’t have any comment on what procedures took place in this body regarding —” she responded.

“What did you think about the Kavanaugh case?” Graham said once more.





‘Don’t worry. God has got you.’

Following hours of Jackson being questioned by Republicans in a manner that was often borderline — or outright — confrontational, Booker sought to quell the hostile atmosphere as he did the day prior by offering up an impassioned speech praising her and her credentials.

Booker affirmed to Jackson that she had “earned this spot,” calling her both “worthy” and a “great American.” He dismissed the points raised by some of his colleagues, noting that they had not brought up the same concerns about her when she previously appeared before the committee.

“I’m not gonna let my joy be stolen because I know, you and I, we appreciate something that we get that a lot of my colleagues don’t,” Booker said.

“When I look at you, this is why I get emotional, I’m sorry — you’re a person that is so much more than your race and gender,” he continued. “You’re a Christian, you’re a mom, you’re an intellect. ... I see my ancestors in yours.”

He referred to Black heroes — among them Harriet Tubman and Constance Baker Motley — and other generations of immigrants and marginalized groups who “didn’t stop loving this country even though this country didn’t love them back.”

“You are here because of that kind of love,” Booker told Jackson.

“You are my harbinger of hope,” he said. “When the final vote happens, and you ascend onto the highest court in the land, I’m going to rejoice. And I’m going to tell you right now, the greatest country in the world, the United States of America, will be better because of you.”

Jackson and others in the audience were brought to tears.





‘I would tell them to persevere.’

During one of the lighter and more emotional moments at the end of the hearing, Jackson spoke of her experiences at Harvard University her freshman year when asked by Senator Alex Padilla of California what she would say to “all those young Americans, the most diverse generation in our nation’s history” watching the confirmation hearing play out.

“What do you say to some of them who may doubt that they can one day achieve the same great heights that you have?” he asked her.

Jackson appeared touched by the sentiment, and said she appreciates “very much” the opportunity to speak to young people.

“I hope to inspire people to try to follow this path because I love this country, because I love the law, because I think it is important that we all invest in our future, and young people are the future,” she said. “And so I want them to know that they can do and be anything.”

She then recounted the words of encouragement she received from an “anonymous person” during a time of self doubt and uncertainty during her first year at college.

“I’m from Miami, Florida. Boston is very cold. It was rough. It was different from anything I’d known,” Jackson said.

Jackson explained how she felt out of place, especially given the number of her peers who came from prep schools and already knew all about Harvard, including her eventual husband.

“And I think the first semester I was really homesick, I was really questioning. Do I belong here? Can I kind of make it in this environment?” she said.

But a shift occurred in her mindset one evening, Jackson said, as a result of a moment of unexpected support offered to her while walking through Harvard Yard.

“A Black woman I did not know was passing me on the sideline. And she looked at me, and I guess she knew how I was feeling,” Jackson said, “when she leaned over as we crossed and said, ‘Persevere.’

“I would tell them to persevere,” she concluded.

