US will welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees

US officials have repeatedly said they expected that most Ukrainian refugees would want to stay in Europe, close to their homes and male family members, who have been prohibited from leaving the country. But millions more are internally displaced and may have to find safe haven in other countries.

The announcement comes as countries facing an exodus of some 3 million refugees have sought assistance from the United States, which has been engaged in its own struggle to absorb thousands of refugees from the war in Afghanistan.

Bowing to domestic and international pressure, the United States announced Thursday that it would accept up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees into the country and would donate $1 billion to help European countries handle a surge of migrants fleeing Russia’s invasion.

In an announcement, White House officials said that the refugees would be received through “the full range of legal pathways,” including the US refugee admissions program, which leads to permanent residence, or a green card. Others may be granted visas or “humanitarian parole,” a form of entry offered to people requiring swift temporary safe haven in wartime and other emergency situations.

White House officials said the administration’s initiative would focus on Ukrainians who have family members in the United States.

The announcement by President Biden would significantly increase the US role in the unfolding humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, which has displaced millions of people in a matter of weeks amid incessant bombardment of urban areas.

Last September, Biden capped total refugee admissions from around the world at 125,000 for the fiscal year ending in September. But the administration has not taken in anywhere close to that number, and has already worked around the cap to bring some 80,000 Afghan refugees into the United States after the end of the war there.

Earlier this week, in discussions in Washington, US officials said they were considering bringing in Ukrainians with relatives in the United States under a streamlined family reunification process. Other Ukrainians deemed to be vulnerable, such as members of the LGBTQ community, political activists, and journalists, potentially would be considered for temporary protection, according to the sources.

The United States is not considering airlifting Ukrainians to the country, as it did during the military withdrawal from Afghanistan, they said.

Humanitarian parole historically has been extended during and immediately after war to provide immediate protection to vulnerable people more quickly than the lengthy process of resettling them as refugees, which can take years.

But refugee experts are concerned that humanitarian parole fails to offer a more durable solution, because it does not open any direct path to legal residency for refugees who may have no homes to return to. They would have to qualify for asylum, which has been a cumbersome process that involves navigating a system that was overstretched even before tens of thousands of Afghans fleeing the Taliban joined the years-long backlog in recent months.

“We welcome the administration’s announcement, but we hope the United States commits to admitting Ukrainians in a permanent legal status so that they regain some control over their lives,” said Melanie Nezer, a senior vice president at HIAS, one of the nonprofits contracted by the government to receive refugees.

“By definition, we are talking about many people with family and support networks here,” she said.

The United States is home to about 1 million people of Ukrainian descent, with substantial communities in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Washington state. Thousands are evangelical Christians who began arriving in the 1990s, after Congress passed a law allowing persecuted religious minorities to come to the United States as refugees. The early arrivals have continued to sponsor relatives to join them, and about 7,000 are currently in the pipeline.

In Europe, Poland, Moldova, and Romania have opened up makeshift shelters to accommodate Ukrainians displaced since Russia’s invasion began destroying wide swaths of their country. The European Union early this month enacted the Temporary Protection Directive, a collective protection for Ukrainian refugees, which allows them to remain in the region for a year, with the possibility of extension.

Outside the EU, Britain, Ireland, and Canada have launched private sponsorship programs.

Human rights groups, American citizens, and the Slavic immigrant community in the United States have been clamoring to take in refugees, and websites have been matching willing hosts with Ukrainian families. But without official approval, only those with US tourist or business visas can legally enter the country.

Consular offices in Europe are inundated with applications, and securing such visas now has become extremely difficult, because applicants must prove they do not intend to stay.

Hundreds of Ukrainians have resorted to taking roundabout journeys to Mexico and crossing the southern border into the United States, where they have requested asylum. From there, they are placed in deportation proceedings, and some adults have been held in immigration detention facilities for weeks before being released. Those with sponsors in the United States who agree to provide housing and support are permitted to travel onward to cities across the country.