As Republicans flailed, Ketanji Brown Jackson never flinched

All the same, Republicans opted to drag the confirmation process to hell. Over three days, they bounced between score-settling for the tough questioning Brett Kavanaugh received from the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Democrats in 2018 and spilling out before Jackson every box of simmering white grievance and fear. If that was somehow too subtle, the GOP’s official Twitter account posted a GIF that showed Jackson’s initials, KBJ, in white crossed out and replaced with “CRT,” for critical race theory, in big black letters.

Republican senators know this. Unless Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia caves — he’s reportedly being pressured by conservatives to oppose Jackson’s confirmation — they do not have the votes to keep the first Black woman nominated to the high court from this long-overdue historic moment.

Looking at that revolting post and listening to Republican senators interrogate Jackson about her views on CRT, I realized this term has become a kind of substitute racial epithet in Republican circles. They could never get away with putting the N-word next to Jackson’s photo, but linking her to their distorted definition of CRT because she’s Black has the same loaded impact.

Yet Jackson didn’t raise her voice and blubber like Kavanaugh. She never accused senators of engaging in a “high-tech lynching,” which was Clarence Thomas’s showstopper during his 1991 confirmation hearing. Both men faced credible allegations of sexual misconduct — that’s why they were challenged and grilled. Jackson, who has led an exemplary life and forged an impeccable career, was attacked because she is a Black woman.

At every turn, she displayed the poise and temperament that the Supreme Court needs.

With her qualifications, Jackson’s hearing should have been routine. Instead, with racist dog whistles and bullhorns, this was the Republican Party at its most venomous. All of their condescension, false accusations, and constant interruptions of Jackson’s answers illuminated nothing about the nominee. Verbally bullying a Black woman on the verge of shattering a once-impossible barrier was a GOP tour de force for their base. In 233 years, Jackson would be only the eighth person on the bench who is not a white man. Republicans were eager to punish her for it.

Since President Biden nominated Jackson, much has been said and written about the depth of lived experience she would bring to the high court. In her life she has had to navigate inhospitable spaces and the white resentment that demeans Black achievement. During Jackson’s hearing, a national audience got to witness misogynoir in action, the crossroads of misogyny and racism that’s a lived experience familiar to the judge and so many Black women.

Jackson spent more than 24 hours over three days being roasted by mediocre people whose whiteness has been their greatest asset. You could see the “why?” in her eyes, but she already knew the answer. So Jackson smiled. She sighed quietly. She refused to give her opponents the “angry Black woman” trope they were trying to provoke.

Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina praised his fellow Republicans for “behaving in an appropriate manner,” which sounded like more revisionist nonsense from the party that called the Jan. 6 insurrection “a normal tourist visit.” At least Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska, momentarily in his performative Sensible Republican™ mode, admonished his ranting GOP colleagues: “We should recognize that the jackassery we often see around here is partly because of people mugging for short-term camera opportunities.”

Certainly, the goal is to turn those opportunities into fundraising catnip and campaign sizzle reels for the folks back home. An especially combative Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina seemed to have forgotten he voted for Jackson last year when she confirmed to the US Court of Appeals. A photographer even caught Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas checking his Twitter mentions after he made a fool of himself while badgering Jackson and jousting with Democratic Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois, the judiciary committee’s chairman.

When Democratic Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey told Jackson, “You have earned this spot. You are worthy. You are a great American,” he brought her to tears. He should not have needed to accentuate the obvious, except that only the worth of white people, especially men, is ever assumed. After mendacious attacks that willfully mischaracterized Jackson as a soft-on-crime radical lefty who coddles pedophiles and who called former president George W. Bush a war criminal, Booker’s comments brought momentary solace.

Jackson’s confirmation won’t budge the high court’s ideological makeup. That’s what made the Republicans’ empty bombast so disgusting. Yet even as one after another flailed, Jackson never flinched. She has come this far by faith, and it did not fail her. Jackson’s thoughtfulness and grace will serve her well on the Supreme Court of a nation sorely in need of both.

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.