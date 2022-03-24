Rules failing to protect whales from entanglements, vessel strikes

Re “This is the story of Snow Cone’s will to live and her species’ to survive” by Michael J. Moore (Opinion, March 21): While Snow Cone’s story demonstrates the impressive resilience of North Atlantic right whales, it’s clear that they need stronger federal protections to recover from the human-caused threats that have devastated their population and Snow Cone’s own lineage. Snow Cone still painfully wears the rope from a fishing gear entanglement, but she and her newborn calf also face the devastating and persistent threat of vessel strikes.

Vessels of all sizes and types can kill these critically endangered animals, and studies have found that vessel speed is a major factor in these collisions. A 2021 Oceana analysis of vessel speeds in zones designed to protect North Atlantic right whales found most vessels speeding, proving that the 2008 federal vessel speed rule and enforcement efforts are not working. Regulations also are not adequately enforced or up-to-date regarding shifting ocean dynamics or the whales’ current geographic range, and they fail to account for the risk of smaller boats.