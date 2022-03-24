Arkansas men eliminate top-seeded Gonzaga in NCAA West Regional semifinals

Winless in 10 previous NCAA tournament meetings against No. 1 seeds, the fourth-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks snapped that ignominious streak by scoring a 74-68 upset over the Gonzaga Bulldogs, the top overall seed in this year’s tournament, in a NCAA West Regional semifinal Thursday night in San Francisco.

JD Notae scored 21 points on 9 for 29 shooting to lead the way for the Razorbacks (28-8), who advanced to the Elite Eight for the second year in a row where they will face the winner of the other West Region semifinal between No. 2 Duke and No. 3 Texas Tech.

Jaylin Williams added 15 points and 12 rebounds for Arkansas.