Boston Pride women’s hockey team heads to Florida for playoffs, seeking a third Isobel Cup

The third-seeded Pride face the sixth-seeded Buffalo Beauts (6-14-0) in the preliminary round Friday at 4 p.m.

Close contests are a given in the competitive Premier Hockey Federation, and the Pride (10-5-5) hope to get back to winning ways this weekend as the league takes its talents to Wesley Chapel, Fla., for the playoffs.

Take a glance at the Boston Pride’s schedule, and the recent trajectory doesn’t look right for the defending Isobel Cup champions: five straight losses, all in overtime.

“We’ve battled in the past five games and obviously came up on the short end of the stick, but the effort and toughness were there,” said Pride captain Jillian Dempsey, a member of the team for its entire seven-year existence and captain the last five.

“We’re really excited for the opportunity to go into a do-or-die situation with our backs against the wall and really find out what we’re made of.”

All six PHF teams are competing in the single-elimination playoffs, which culminate with the championship game Monday at 9 p.m. Preliminary games and semifinals will be streamed on ESPN+, while the championship game will be on ESPN2.

After operating as the National Women’s Hockey League from 2015-21, the league rebranded as the PHF this season as it prioritized independent team ownership rather than league ownership. For the first time, all six teams — the Pride, Beauts, Connecticut Whale, Metropolitan Riveters, Minnesota Whitecaps, and Toronto Six — are independently owned.

Also new this year is a shift away from the traditional home-ice playoff format. Whoever hoists the Isobel Cup will do so in a city more than 1,100 miles south of the closest PHF rink.

“We’re all really excited to get down there, get to some nicer weather,” said Pride alternate captain McKenna Brand, a fourth-year team member. “We’re looking forward to seeing the whole setup. I’m sure it’s going to be awesome.”

In true New England fashion, Dempsey brought up Tom Brady.

“A New England guy headed down there and took care of business, and we’d like to follow suit,” she said.

Heading south is also an opportunity to grow the game of women’s hockey. The PHF will host an on-ice youth skills clinic Saturday in partnership with the NHL Tampa Bay Lightning’s community hockey department. PHF players also will hold postgame autograph sessions as part of an effort to engage a community that has not seen them up close and in person.

The Pride are loaded with players who have local ties.

UNH graduate Taylor Wenczkowski (9 goals, 6 assists) and Northeastern’s Brand (5 goals, 10 assists) lead the Pride in scoring. Dempsey (6 goals, 7 assists) is a Winthrop native and Harvard graduate.

Others with local college ties include: Boston University graduates Sammy Davis (Pembroke), Victoria Hanson (Stoughton), and Kaleigh Fratkin; Boston College graduates Kali Flanagan (Burlington), Katie Burt (Lynn), and Delaney Belinskas; and Northeastern’s Paige Capistran, Tori Sullivan, Lauren Kelly (Watertown), and Mary Parker, who played at both BU and Harvard.

Fourth-year coach Paul Mara is a Belmont native who played 12 NHL seasons.

Burt, in her second season with the Pride, has played the most minutes of the Pride’s three goaltenders, amassing a 7-2-0 record and league-best marks in save percentage (.958) and goals against average (1.41).

The Pride lead the league in Isobel Cups with two, winning in 2016 and again in 2021. Buffalo, Metropolitan, and Minnesota each have one. There was no Isobel Cup awarded in 2020 because the championship game, which was to be played between Boston and Minnesota, was canceled because of the pandemic.

The Pride and Beauts split their four regular-season meetings, all decided by a single goal, with each team sweeping on home ice.

“Onlookers can think what they want,” Mara said, “but we know as a team what we’re made of and capable of doing. I think we’ll be 100 percent focused on Friday at 4, and I’m sure you’ll see that.”

PHF playoffs

at Wesley Chapel, Fla.

Friday, March 25

Preliminary round

Boston vs. Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Metropolitan, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 27

Semifinals

Lower seed vs. Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Higher seed vs. Toronto, 4:30 p.m.

Monday, March 28

Final, 9 p.m. (ESPN2)



















