Bruins are without Patrice Bergeron for a fourth straight game

“It was a bit of a curveball, because leading into today we thought he’d be cleared,” said coach Bruce Cassidy. “But doctors felt otherwise.”

Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron met with team doctors Thursday with the hope that he would be cleared to return to the ice after missing three games with an arm infection, but he didn’t get the result he was looking for.

Bergeron hasn’t played since March 15 against the Blackhawks in Chicago. The infection flared up the day before that game, he said, and required him to fly back to Boston and eventually have surgery.

Going into Thursday, the Bruins had won two of the three games Bergeron missed. Overall, he had missed seven games this season and the Bruins were 3-3-1 without him.

“We’re a team, he’s a big part of that,” Cassidy said. “He wears the C, plays in every situation. I don’t have to go into details about how much he means on the ice and off the ice, for that matter. But it’s business as usual once the puck drops. An opportunity for somebody else.”

Cassidy hopes Bergeron will be available Saturday against the Islanders. In the meantime, Jack Studnicka was back on the top line with Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk against Tampa Bay.

“I think Jack has been good in terms of his 200-foot game,” Cassidy said. “Has played well away from the puck. The offense should come if that continues.

“He’s with two good players, so it’s a good opportunity for him now against obviously a two-time defending Stanley Cup champion And that’s the way we look at it. Other guys will pick up the slack.”

Holding down the fort without Bergeron, Charlie Coyle has had five assists in the past three games. Studnicka had an assist against Winnipeg last Friday. Erik Haula had two assists against Montreal Monday.

“It’s been good for the other guys in the room to have the opportunity,” Cassidy said. “That’s the positive or the flip side of it. So we’ll keep on trucking here. It’s not long-term, we knew that going in.

“So we’re now looking at Saturday and hopefully things calm down and he’s good to go then.”

As much as Cassidy looked forward to getting his first glimpse of newly acquired defenseman Hampus Lindholm, deciding who would be squeezed out of the D-corps to make room wasn’t easy.

Lindholm was set for the top pair with Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk was back in the second pairing with Brandon Carlo, and Cassidy chose to keep Derek Forbort and Connor Clifton as his third pair, leaving Mike Reilly the odd man out.

“They’ve been good as a pair,” Cassidy said of Forbort and Clifton. “Mike’s been fine as well. It’s not an easy decision in terms of merit, to be honest with you. It’s a good problem to have in that regard.

“It’s tough for Mike, but it’s one game and we’re going to get everyone involved and go from there.”

With his face on the box of his own March Munch Cinnamon Crunch cereal, Marchand couldn’t resist testing out one possible slogan.

“They’re face-licking good,” he said, barely holding back the laughter. “Can I say that? I don’t even know. If I can’t, I’m sorry. I swear.”

The idea was the brainchild of PLB Sports and Entertainment and Marchand’s marketing team, Blue Sky Sports, which also gave the world Flutie Flakes.

Marchand said it was a childhood dream to have his own cereal, and the idea came back to him a decade ago when former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski’s Gronk Flakes were on the shelves.

“I saw it in the stores, like, ‘Man, that would be incredible one day,’ ” Marchand said. “So when the opportunity came up, I jumped on it immediately.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.