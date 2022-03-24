fb-pixel Skip to main content
minnesota state 4, harvard 3

Harvard men’s hockey is bounced by Minnesota State in NCAA regional semifinal

By John Powers Globe correspondent,Updated March 24, 2022, 15 minutes ago
Sean Farrell had one of Harvard's three goals in the loss to Minnesota State.Stew Milne/Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y — Minnesota State withstood a furious Harvard rally in the final moments Thursday afternoon to escape with a 4-3 victory in their NCAA men’s hockey regional at MVP Arena.

Harvard, seeded 15th in the 16-team field, fell behind, 3-0, two minutes into the second period after Minnesota State produced goals by Akito Hirose, Reggie Lutz, and Brendan Furry.

But the Crimson drew within one late in the period when Sean Farrell and Alex Gaffney scored 48 seconds apart.

And after the Mavericks went up, 4-2, on Ondrej Pavel’s tally six minutes into the third period, Harvard again drew within one on Casey Dornbach’s power-play goal with the cage empty at 16:29.

