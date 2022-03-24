Harvard men’s hockey is bounced by Minnesota State in NCAA regional semifinal

ALBANY, N.Y — Minnesota State withstood a furious Harvard rally in the final moments Thursday afternoon to escape with a 4-3 victory in their NCAA men’s hockey regional at MVP Arena.

Harvard, seeded 15th in the 16-team field, fell behind, 3-0, two minutes into the second period after Minnesota State produced goals by Akito Hirose, Reggie Lutz, and Brendan Furry.