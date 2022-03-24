In his debut, Hampus Lindholm was just what the Bruins needed — and more — against the Lightning

Of course, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy, excited by the possibilities the newly acquired blue liner could bring, had some words of advice as well.

“My girlfriend says I look good in black and yellow,” he said. “So that’s all I needed to hear.”

If Hampus Lindholm was dealing with nerves ahead of his Bruins debut Thursday night, he got all the reassurance he needed before he left the house.

“Bruce was great,” Lindholm said. “He came to me right before the game. He said play to your intuition. Just to be you out there. Don’t try to think too much.”

The Bruins’ 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning had all the expected intensity of a battle between teams elbowing for playoff position.

Lindholm said he couldn’t have imagined his introduction to Bruins hockey going any other way.

“You always want to just get thrown into the fire, and this was one of those games” Lindholm said. “You play one of the best teams in the league, get thrown in there and just go from there. That’s the way I want it. Playing at home, too, in front of the home fans, it couldn’t have been a better first game for me.”

Lindholm’s impact was immediate. He chased down a puck behind the net and started a break with a pass to Erik Haula that set up the first of David Pastrnak’s three goals.

Pastrnak was instantly impressed with Lindholm’s game.

“It was nasty,” Pastrnak said. “It was amazing. It’s obviously not easy to come to a new team. Usually you would think it would take a couple games to learn the system and the way our D’s playing overall, how’s the structure. But he was amazing and he’s a lot of fun to watch.”

Lindholm was on the top pair with Charlie McAvoy and finding chemistry was easy.

“He’s one of those guys that anyone can play with,” Lindholm said. “He’s such a good defensemen. Everyone knows it, everyone sees it and I hope that we can develop something here and I can make him a better player and he’s obviously going to make me a better player.”

Cassidy was already well aware of Lindholm’s size (6 feet 4 inches, 216 pounds) and physicality, but there was nuance to his game that piqued Cassidy’s interest.

“I think he was actually maybe a better puck mover in small areas than I anticipated,” Cassidy said. “I’m thinking more about the size, the mobility, the ability to close plays, get his shot through the offensive blue line. But he made a lot of small-area plays on the breakout that are going to benefit this hockey club.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.