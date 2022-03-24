How the Red Sox’ Alex Verdugo has had to adjust getting his swing ready for the season

But the Red Sox and Verdugo reached some middle ground entering this spring, convincing Verdugo that there’s value in seeing the flight of the ball. The ball, in some sense, is your direct feedback.

The Red Sox outfielder would much rather hone his craft in the batting cage, noting that when he takes his hacks on the field he can sometimes get too big with his swing. The cage allows him to stay square to the baseball, working up the middle. Verdugo said that tracking how far the ball travels can sometimes play into his mind, getting him away from his approach.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Alex Verdugo was never one who cared for taking batting practice on the field.

“He’s working on a few things. And, you know, I think we changed his routine a little bit,” manager Alex Cora said before the Sox’ exhibition game against the Orioles Thursday night in Sarasota. “He understands hitting on the field is important. Just going out there, moving around and seeing the flight of the ball. He’s still putting work in the [cages], too. But I think it’s been more of a give and take.”

In a normal year, Verdugo works through his progression slowly. But when you consider the shortened spring training and how the regular season is less than two weeks away, he’s had to make adjustments to his routine. The first couple of exhibition games he played, he thought strictly about mechanics, but since then he’s had to ramp up the competitive aspect of the game.

“I’m not thinking about [expletive] when I hit no more,” Verdugo said. “I’m just thinking about see the ball, hit the ball. Whatever my body does, I’ll take a look at the video after and we’ll assess that. But for me, the biggest thing now is just get as many at-bats as I can.”

Verdugo did not travel to Sarasota on Thursday. Instead, he played in an exhibition game at JetBlue Park. The main component Verdugo has been working on is getting his timing back, much like every hitter during the spring. Right now, he says he’s out in front on offspeed pitches and late on fastballs. Fixing that comes with reps, which includes batting practice on the field.

“When the season breaks, I won’t be hitting BP on the field every day.” Verdugo said. “But for spring training, I need to get the reps in, I need to swing, and you know, it’s good for me to see the ball fly and kind of go off certain cues on the field.”

Outfield plan

The regular starting outfield this spring has been Verdugo in left, Kiké Hernández in center, and Jackie Bradley Jr. in right. During the season, Bradley will likely sit against lefthanders. That’s when the Sox will play J.D. Martinez in right field, Cora said, at least initially.

“J.D. will play the outfield,” Cora said. “He’s going to help us. And that way I can give Xander [Bogaerts] and Rafael [Devers] a few days at designated hitter against lefties. Even Trevor [Story].”

Story gets started

Story had four plate appearances Thursday in the Single A game played at Fenway South, drawing a walk and striking out three times. He saw 19 pitches.

Christian Vazquez also played in that game, going 1 for 2 with a home run and two walks.

Story is scheduled to play in another minor league game on Friday, then play in the major league game against the Rays on Saturday afternoon at JetBlue Park.

