Naomi Osaka looking more like former No. 1 self in back-to-back wins at Miami Open

Two days, two wins, and making it look easy. Naomi Osaka sure seems like herself again. The former world No. 1 is through to the third round at the Miami Open, easily handling 13th-seeded Angelique Kerber of Germany 6-2, 6-3 on Thursday. It was every bit as one-sided as the score made it seem, with Osaka winning 89% of first-serve points and 61 of the 100 points played in the match overall. Osaka is unseeded in Miami after falling to No. 77 in the world because she’s missed considerable time to focus on her mental health in recent years. Kerber is ranked 15th in the world; the last time Osaka defeated a top-15 ranked player was when she topped then-No. 10 Serena Williams in the 2021 Australian Open semifinals. Osaka went on to win that tournament and hasn’t been to a final since, but her win over Kerber — who had been 4-1 against Osaka entering Thursday — certainly made her look the part of a Miami contender.

Italy to miss World Cup -- again

European champion Italy will miss the World Cup. Again. The unthinkable happened in Palermo as the Azzurri were beaten 1-0 by North Macedonia following a last-gasp goal by Aleksandar Trajkovski in their playoff semifinal. Italy had 32 shots on goal, compared to just four for its opponent. But, just like five years ago, at the final whistle the Italy players fell to the ground in disbelief and disappointment — with several of them in tears — as the opposition celebrated wildly. Italy also failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup after losing to Sweden in a two-legged playoff the previous November. Missing two straight World Cups is an unprecedented low point for the four-time champion, especially just months after winning Euro 2020.

Sweden advances to WC playoff final

Robin Quaison kept alive Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s hopes of playing in another World Cup for Sweden. With the suspended Ibrahimovic watching on, Quaison came off the bench and scored in the 110th minute as Sweden beat the Czech Republic 1-0 after extra time to advance to one of the playoff finals in European qualifying for the World Cup. It was a well-taken goal, too, with Quaison exchanging passes with Alexander Isak before slotting home a low finish from close range at the Friends Arena in Stockholm. Sweden must now travel to play Poland on Tuesday in a shootout for a place in the tournament in Qatar over November and December... Gareth Bale demonstrated his enduring value for Wales by scoring two goals — including a sensational free kick — in a 2-1 win over Austria , leaving his country one more victory away from a first World Cup in 64 years. A peripheral figure at Real Madrid this season, Bale continues to deliver for Wales and his double in the playoff semifinal at Cardiff City Stadium took his record all-time goal tally for the national team to 38.

HOCKEY

Two pro women’s entities meet to discuss differences

The Premier Hockey Federation is taking its playoffs to Florida this weekend, but not before making a latest attempt to mend fences with members of the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association. The rival women’s hockey groups met in New York on Wednesday at the request of the NHL in hopes discussions could thaw relations in getting the two sides working together to unify the sport. The six-team PHF, North America’s only professional women’s hockey league, termed the discussions as being “constructive,” but would not say whether more meetings are scheduled. PWHPA executive Jayna Hefford and NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly declined comment when reached by The Associated Press ... Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo will have hip surgery and will miss the remainder of the season. The NHL team said the 27-year-old Korpisalo will need at least six months to recover

MISCELLANY

British figure skating announcers suspended for remarks

Two British figure skating announcers, Simon Reed and Nicky Slater, were suspended by the International Skating Union (ISU) a day after making disparaging comments about a Canadian coach during the pairs short program at the 2022 World Figure Skating Championships. The announcers were caught having a conversation on the International Skating Union’s live stream on YouTube when they thought their microphones were off, and one of them made an offensive remark about Meagan Duhamel, a two-time world champion skater and now a coach ... USA Luge coach Robert Fegg has resigned after two seasons with the national team, which failed to medal at the Beijing Olympics last month. Fegg spent four years with USA Luge in all, the first two of those years with the junior national team. The former member of the German national team’s resignation becomes official April 1. No reason was cited ... Ja Morant is expected to miss at least the next two weeks with right knee soreness, Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said before the Grizzlies hosted Indiana. Morant, the Grizzlies’ leading scorer at 27.6 points per game, has missed the last two games after tweaking the knee against Atlanta last Friday. Jenkins said the team will evaluate the All-Star guard in two weeks.

