Nick Folk’s short-term goal has turned into an extended plan with Patriots

Folk’s goal was simply to finish out the year. It turns outhe has stuck around in New England for much longer than half a season.

“I didn’t want to end on that note,” Folk recalled Thursday afternoon. “I also knew that most guys in the NFL don’t get to choose when they end their career. It’s just kind of chosen for them.”

When Nick Folk first signed with the Patriots in October 2019, he didn’t expect to be with the team very long. Folk hadn’t kicked in an NFL game for two years and was just hoping to get rid of the “sour taste” left in his mouth from his last stint.

The Patriots re-signed Folk for the 2020 season and again for the 2021 season. Then, this offseason, Folk and his agent explored their options, including the possibility of playing elsewhere. But he ultimately decided to return to the Patriots on a two-year, $5 million deal.

“We kind of knew we wanted to go back,” Folk said. “We were excited for it.”

So, what made him want to stay?

Comfort was one of the main contributing factors, both in regard to the conditions of Gillette Stadium and the atmosphere in the locker room. Folk spoke highly of all involved with the kicking operations, starting with punter Jake Bailey, long snapper Joe Cardona, special teams coordinator Cam Achord, and special teams assistant Joe Houston.

He also expressed appreciation for New England’s emphasis on special teams as a whole.

“The value that the organization as a whole puts on special teams is always big,” Folk said. “I mean, people always say they’re going to put a priority on it, and then they don’t necessarily do that. Whereas, I think the Patriots really do and they really value that part of the game. I love that.”

As for how he feels about kicking in New England’s wintry weather? Does he actually like it?

“I guess in my own kind of sick mind, I do,” he said. “It’s kind of fun. There’s always something new.”

Folk was one of the best (and most-used) kickers in the NFL last year, converting 92.3 percent of his field-goal attempts. His three misses were all from at least 50 yards. The past two seasons mark the first time in Folk’s 14-year career that he’s made at least 90 percent of his field-goal attempts in back-to-back seasons.

His performance and longevity have been a pleasant surprise. The Patriots have still tried to address the position, drafting Justin Rohrwasser in the fifth round in 2020 and signing Quinn Nordin as an undrafted free agent last May. But Folk, who will turn 38 in November, has repeatedly won the job.

After joining the team as a stop-gap to replace three-time Super Bowl champion Stephen Gostkowski, Folk seemed pleased with how things have panned out.

“It’s all kind of culminated here in New England,” he said. “I’m enjoying every second of it.”

Malcolm Butler signing now official

The Patriots officially announced the signing of cornerback Malcolm Butler. The Globe reported Wednesday that Butler had agreed to a two-year deal.

