No. 1 South Carolina leaning on its defense in NCAA women’s basketball tournament

“They know they're going to have play defense,” Staley explained, “or else the likelihood of them playing a whole lot is slim to none.”

No. 1 South Carolina has leaned heavily on its defense in the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Message received.

The Gamecocks (31-2) were third in the country — and tops among the Power Five and Big East conferences — in fewest points allowed at 50.2 this season. They've taken it to history-making levels in the tournament.

South Carolina, the event’s overall top seed, limited Howard to 21 points in an opening round game, the fewest points ever allowed in an NCAA Tournament game. The Gamecocks followed that by holding Miami to 33 points in the second round to reach their eighth straight Sweet 16.

Neither Howard nor Miami made a field goal in the second quarter against the Gamecocks.

Things ramp up in the Greensboro (N.C.) Region on Friday night with South Carolina going against fifth-seeded North Carolina (25-6), which was third in the Atlantic Coast Conference in scoring this season at 73.5 points a game.

“You need to be able to stop the other team in scoring,” South Carolina All-American Aliyah Boston said. “So we take pride in that, making sure we’re getting defensive stops.”

Virginia introduces coach

New Virginia women’s coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton had a simple message for Cavaliers fans as she stood on the court at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, beneath banners hanging from the rafters heralding a strong women’s basketball history: “There’s no reason why we can’t win here.”

During Agugua-Hamilton’s introduction Thursday, the former Missouri State coach acknowledged being wowed by the 14,500-seat arena then quickly that while facilities are nice “people make the place.”

Agugua-Hamilton certainly made her mark at Missouri State.

She compiled a 74-15 record in three season with the Lady Bears, leading them to Missouri Valley Conference regular season titles in 2020 and 2021 and the NCAA Tournament the last two years. Her team was 26-4 in her first season and would have been tourney-bound if not for the pandemic canceling the event.

Virginia, meanwhile, is coming off two disastrous seasons. They were 0-5 before opting out of the rest of last season. This year they finished 5-22 overall, including a 2-16 Atlantic Coast Conference mark with a pair of forfeits.

Unfamiliar position for Maryland

For one game at least, Maryland coach Brenda Frese figures the pressure is off.

The fourth-seeded Terrapins face top-seeded Stanford on Friday night in the Sweet 16. This is only the second time in the last seven NCAA Tournaments that Maryland is seeded this low. It’s also the first time the Terps will play against a No. 1 seed since 2015, and that game — a loss to Connecticut — was in the Final Four when Maryland was also a top seed.

So this scenario — a No. 4 playing a No. 1 — is pretty rare for Frese.

“We’re playing with house money. We’re going to go in there and play Maryland basketball,” she said. “We’re not going to be intimidated. We’ve already played so many great teams on our schedule. Obviously, we’re playing the defending national champions.”

The last time Maryland was a No. 4 seed was in 2014, and the Terps actually beat top-seeded Tennessee on their way to making the Final Four. They’re hoping for a repeat of that now, and they have reasons to think they have a shot. Maryland appears as healthy as it’s been all season, and in the second round, the Terrapins turned aside Florida Gulf Coast’s upset bid in an 89-65 blowout.

Maryland finally looked like the team that was ranked fourth in the country at the start of the season — the one with a talented, experienced core of returning players.

“A healthy Maryland is a scary Maryland, I think,” the Terrapins’ Angel Reese said. “This is the team everybody wanted to see.”

Big Ten presence

It has been seven years since the Big Ten had a team reach the Final Four and more than two decades since the conference had a national champion in women’s basketball.

With the conference having four teams in the Sweet 16 for a second consecutive year, those streaks could be ending soon.

Michigan, Indiana, Ohio State and Maryland are all playing in the regional semifinals this weekend — matching the ACC for most teams left in the NCAA Tournament.

All four coaches credit the toughness of the conference as one of the main reasons for the success they’ve had so far on the game’s biggest stage.

“I think the biggest thing is we prepare each other for these moments,” Indiana coach Teri Moren said. “It’s so good and so competitive that we’re prepared for these games. The Big Ten prepares us for all these opponents we’re seeing right now.”

Indiana reached the regional final last season and has most of its team back from that run. The Hoosiers face UConn on Saturday in the Sweet 16.



