Out of Division 3 UMass Dartmouth, Red Sox have an intriguing fireballing prospect

But Tellier reached higher, accepting an offer from Red Sox scout Ray Fagnant to sign as an undrafted free agent. Yankees scout Matt Hyde also had interest.

The 5-foot-9-inch righthander did not lack for opportunity, having flashed a mid-90s fastball as a closer for the Corsairs. Oklahoma, Bryant, and Charleston Southern were among the Division 1 schools that made contact.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Like other college athletes, Nate Tellier picked up an extra year of eligibility when the pandemic cut short his 2020 baseball season at UMass Dartmouth.

That Tellier grew up an avid Sox fan made it an easy decision.

“Oh, yeah, it definitely did,” he said. “I wanted to sign with the Sox. If you get a chance like that, how can you pass it up?”

Nate Tellier grew up as a Red Sox fan, so signing with them was an easy decision. Peter Abraham/Globe Staff

A Division 3 player signing with the team he grew up rooting for is a pretty good story.

But this gets better. Tellier hit 97 m.p.h. with his fastball last season and struck out 30 over 23⅓ innings in 15 minor league games.

He also walked 25, so there’s plenty of work to be done. But the potential is there.

“I have more in the tank,” Tellier said. “I’m trying to get to 100. But I need to throw more strikes.”

Tellier, 23, has pitched only 131⅔ innings in five years since leaving Attleboro High School. He is a blank slate for the player development staff.

“He’s learning how to be a pitcher,” said Low A Salem pitching coach Nick Green, who worked with Tellier for part of last season

“Some players you can put a clock on, but he just needs reps. It’s one thing to do drills and work on your mechanics, but you need to get in a game and see how your pitches work.

“I’ve seen and heard good things in camp so far. I’m intrigued to see where this will go. He’s got an electric arm.”

Physical stature isn’t required to throw smoke. Billy Wagner was able to overwhelm hitters at 5-10, 180 pounds, and slender Tim Lincecum led the National League in strikeouts from 2008-10.

Pitchers tend to be tall and lean. Tellier is the shortest pitcher in minor league camp but perhaps the most athletic. He also hit .345 with nine home runs in college and stole 65 bases. He was an accomplished swimmer in high school.

“The athletic ability works for him,” Green said. “The biggest thing is being consistent and learning that you don’t have to throw the ball as hard as you can every time.”

Tellier made his professional debut in the Florida Complex League last July. He moved up to Salem quickly, then was dropped back to rookie ball in late August.

Tellier used a fastball and curveball in college. He has since added a changeup. The Sox are developing him as a reliever.

“I’ve got new workouts, new things I’m doing on the field,” Tellier said. “I’m learning more every day. It’s exciting. I’m still learning how to pitch. I’ve been working on accuracy.”

Tellier worked out at GLG Athletic Performance in Cumberland, R.I., after the season. Yankees righthander Michael King and Astros infield prospect Jeremy Pena also trained there.

King played at Boston College and Pena at Maine.

“It’s a job now,” Tellier said. “I put in a lot of work to get myself ready for camp. Being around a guy like [King] who has been in the majors was a big help.”

When he graduated high school, Tellier’s plan was to play for UMass Dartmouth for two years and transfer to a larger school. But the loyalty he felt to his teammates ended that idea.

In the end, he still got the shot at pro ball he wanted after Fagnant saw him pitching for the Brockton Rox of the Futures Collegiate League in the summer of 2020.

Now Tellier is an object of some fascination among team staffers because of his unique story.

“This is 100 percent the dream,” Tellier said. “I’m always pinching myself.”

