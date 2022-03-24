Patriots provide team plane to airlift Providence fans to Chicago for Friday’s NCAA Midwest Regional semifinal vs. No. 1 Kansas

Cooley, who grew up in Providence and has spent his entire career in the Northeast, spoke Wednesday night with Patriots owner Robert Kraft . Providence’s team took a separate charter flight to Chicago on Wednesday.

The Patriots lent Providence their team plane to help transport support staff members and some fans to Chicago for the fourth-seeded Friars’ Sweet 16 matchup against top-seeded Kansas in the semifinals of the NCAA tournament’s Midwest Regional. The plane was spotted on the tarmac of T.F. Green Airport in Providence for a midday departure Thursday. Providence, a No. 4 seed, is making its first Sweet 16 appearance since 1997.

Providence men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley has been unabashed in his love of the New England Patriots, but now he has an even bigger reason to support his favorite NFL team.

“It’s New England teams supporting New England teams,” Cooley said Thursday in Chicago. “Our families are able to come, our donors are able to come, our supporters are able to come. I really appreciate him looking out for us. Given how many planes are being used for the NIT, for the NCAA tournament, it just was limited.”

Cooley said he spoke to Kraft about his appreciation for former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who has inspired him during his coaching career, and thanked Kraft for lending the plane.

“I don’t know how many people would do that for a small college to literally send their custom plane, their logoed plane,” Cooley said. “I’m pretty sure a lot of our fans will be on it, they’re big Patriot fans. I love football. My team looks like a football team. We’re not very pretty.”

Cooley often discusses college basketball’s blue-blood programs and includes Kansas in the category.

“I know they’re a win away from the all-time wins in the history of our game,” Cooley said of the Jayhawks vaunted program. “And they’ve earned that. Coach [Bill] Self is a Hall of Fame coach, great players, great staff . . . An opportunity to play against a No. 1 seed is just something, just stuff that you dream about. And we’re living that dream and hopefully continue to dream it big.”

It’s a gamble for Gonzaga’s Drew Timme

Gonzaga star Drew Timme, who will play against Arkansas in the West semifinal in San Francisco, treaded into an NCAA tricky spot when he landed a name, image and likeness deal with a Washington state casino.

Timme has been appearing in ads for Northern Quest Resort & Casino since November. The NCAA, which always has taken a hard stance against all forms of sports wagering, has left it to the schools to set parameters for athlete branding. Northern Quest is one of Gonzaga’s longtime sponsors, and the casino does not take bets on games involving teams from the state.

Asked about his deal Wednesday, Timme said, “Well, every time I walk into the gym, I see a big Northern Quest logo, so I didn’t think too much of it, honestly. No, they’re a great partner I have. They really are good with the community and everything, and they’re really tied into a lot of things in Spokane . . . I think they have a lot more than just gambling. So that’s why I really liked them.”

Tennessee gives Rick Barnes five-year extension

Tennessee rewarded men’s basketball coach Rick Barnes for winning the Volunteers’ first Southeastern Conference Tournament championship in 43 years with a five-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season. Athletic director Danny White announced the deal but did not disclose financial terms of the extension. The SEC Tournament title was the fifth all-time for Tennessee and first since 1979, clinching a fourth straight NCAA Tournament berth. The Vols (27-8) lost to Michigan in the second round of the NCAA’s . Barnes, 67, ranks seventh nationally among active head coaches with 754 career Division I victories, 150 of those at Tennessee . . . South Carolina hired Chattanooga’s Lamont Paris as its new men’s basketball coach, giving the 47-year-old coach a five-year deal worth $12 million. Paris takes over for Frank Martin, who was fired earlier this month after 10 seasons and just one NCAA appearance with the Gamecocks. Paris becomes the first Black men’s basketball coach in school history. Paris, who spent five seasons in Chattanoga, led the Mocs to a 27-8 record, Southern Conference regular-season and tournament championships, and a near-upset of fourth-seeded Illinois in the opening round of the NCAA tournament before falling, 54-53, last week . . . Maryland men’s basketball coach Kevin Willard announced his first official hiring by naming Tony Skinn, who was most recently an assistant at Ohio State, as an assistant on his Terrapins staff. Skinn has deep local ties and worked under Willard for three seasons at Seton Hall.

