stan grossfeld | postcard from spring training

Postcard from spring training: Kiké Hernandez has a hat for an occasion

By Stan Grossfeld Globe Staff,Updated March 24, 2022, 37 minutes ago
“I get excited for my teammates,” Kiké Hernandez (center) says of wearing a bucket hat and cheering wildly for a teammate's hit in spring training.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

When backup catcher Kevin Plawecki gets a hit in a spring training game, Kiké Hernandez puts on a bucket hat that has become fashionable this spring, and celebrates as if the Red Sox are about to win the pennant.

That’s a good sign.

“I get excited for my teammates,” Hernandez says. “I do it just to be happy. When have you seen a team win that is flat? Teams that win are playing fast and energized. The game’s a lot different now, pitchers throw harder, people run faster.”

Hernandez wears a T-shirt that says “Baseball is Not Boring.”

“I like my T-shirt, too,” he says. “I don’t completely agree with it. Some games are really boring, but for the most part it’s fun. For the most part.”

Stan Grossfeld can be reached at stanley.grossfeld@globe.com.

