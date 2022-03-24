Postcard from spring training: Kiké Hernandez has a hat for an occasion

When backup catcher Kevin Plawecki gets a hit in a spring training game, Kiké Hernandez puts on a bucket hat that has become fashionable this spring, and celebrates as if the Red Sox are about to win the pennant.
That’s a good sign.
“I get excited for my teammates,” Hernandez says. “I do it just to be happy. When have you seen a team win that is flat? Teams that win are playing fast and energized. The game’s a lot different now, pitchers throw harder, people run faster.”
Hernandez wears a T-shirt that says “Baseball is Not Boring.”
“I like my T-shirt, too,” he says. “I don’t completely agree with it. Some games are really boring, but for the most part it’s fun. For the most part.”
