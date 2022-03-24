Randy Arozarena, Bo Bichette among 16 players whose contracts are renewed

Álvarez, the Houston Astros designated hitter and outfielder voted a unanimous winner of the 2019 AL Rookie of the Year award, was given a $764,600 salary, up from $609,000 last year. He hit .277 last year with 33 homers, 104 RBIs, and an .877 OPS.

Arozarena, the outfielder voted the 2021 AL Rookie of the Year, was given a $716,600 salary for 2022 while in the major leagues by the Tampa Bay Rays, according to contract information obtained by the Associated Press. That is up from $581,200 last season. He batted .274 with 20 homers, 69 RBIs, and an .815 OPS.

Rookie of the Year winners Randy Arozarena and Yordan Álvarez , and All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette were among 16 players whose contracts were renewed by their teams rather than reach negotiated agreements.

Bichette was given a $723,550 salary, an increase from $587,800 last year, when he also earned a $10,000 bonus for making the All-Star team. He hit .298 with 29 homers, 102 RBIs, an AL-leading 191 hits and an .828 OPS.

Atlanta righthander Ian Anderson was renewed at $710,000 after pitching five hitless, scoreless innings to win World Series Game 3 over Houston. He had been renewed at $575,500 last year.

Others whose contracts were renewed were Nationals catcher Tres Barrera ($700,000), Dodgers infielder Matt Beaty ($730,000), Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson ($703,000), Rangers outfielder Adolis García ($714,000), Rockies lefthander Austin Gomber ($710,000), Red Sox righthander Tanner Houck ($716,000), Blue Jays righthander Alek Manoah ($706,200), A’s lefthander A.J. Puk ($705,000), Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles ($700,000), Giants righthander Logan Webb ($730,000), Orioles righthander Tyler Wells ($704,500) and Brewers righthander Devin Williams ($714,500).

The renewals were up from eight last year, which was among the lower annual totals.

All would have lower rates of pay if assigned to the minor leagues, ranging from $114,100 for Barrera to $340,550 for Williams.

Grichuk traded to Rockies

The Blue Jays traded outfielder Randal Grichuk and just over $9.7 million to the Rockies for outfielder Raimel Tapia and minor league infielder Adrian Pinto.

The 29-year-old Grichuk hit .241 with 22 homers and 81 RBIs in 149 games last season. He was dealt two days after hitting a grand slam in a spring training game against the Yankees.

The cash will offset a little more than half the $18.7 million Grichuk is owed over the final two seasons of his $52 million, five-year contract.

Toronto will pay Colorado $9,716,333 — $5,383,333 this year and $4,333,333 in 2023 — covering a little more than half the $18,666,666 owed to Grichuk, who has salaries of $9,333,333 in each of the next two seasons.

Tapia agreed this week to a $3.95 million, one-year contract and is eligible for free agency after the 2023 season.

Mariners sign Romo

The Mariners bolstered their bullpen by signing veteran righthander Sergio Romo to a one-year contract. The deal was finalized following a physical and is for $2 million. Adding another proven righthander to the bullpen became a major need for Seattle after Casey Sadler was lost for the season when he required shoulder surgery. Romo, 39, spent last season with the A’s, the sixth team in his career. Romo had his greatest success during his nine seasons with Giants. Last season with Oakland, Romo appeared in 66 games and had a 4.67 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 61⅔ innings. “Sergio’s stuff and style bring a unique look to our bullpen,” Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said. “He is incredibly competitive and has shown the ability to rise up in big moments throughout his long major league career. He is a solid fit for us.” … Righthander Zach Davies agreed to a one-year deal with the Diamondbacks that includes a mutual option for the 2023 season. The Diamondbacks hope Davies can have a bounce-back season after a rough 2021 when he was 6-12 with a 5.78 ERA for the Cubs and led the National League with 75 walks.