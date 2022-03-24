There still are some big-name free agents out there who could help the Patriots

It’s the most popular question people ask those who chronicle the NFL for a living.

“But what do you do in the offseason?”

The thirst for NFL news is nonstop, and this “offseason” has been particularly newsworthy, with mega-deals being forged during the free agent frenzy and blockbuster trade after blockbuster trade fueling the fires daily.

But it has been a comparatively quiet time in Foxborough, where the Patriots have made moves that were sane, not stunning, using their time and money to keep some of their key leaders in the fold.

It’s a departure from last year, when Bill Belichick & Co. struck several megabucks deals when the legal tampering window opened.

The re-signings of incumbent captains and/or leaders Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater, James White, Brian Hoyer, and Ja’Whaun Bentley will help maintain the continuity of a team that features many young standouts who will look to that quintet for leadership in every aspect of their careers.

Retaining Trent Brown is just good business, as the big tackle is a key figure in keeping franchise quarterback Mac Jones clean and healthy.

The signings of cornerbacks Malcolm Butler and Terrance Mitchell and running back/receiver Ty Montgomery in addition to the trade for linebacker Mack Wilson will help address some of the departures, providing good competition to occupy the spots formerly held by J.C. Jackson, Brandon Bolden, and Kyle Van Noy.

Other than possibly the signing of Super Bowl hero Butler, none of the transactions moved the needle much in New England, but there are still several big-name free agents out there at positions of need that could be Foxborough fits — at the right price.

Here’s a look at some of the players who could sign up and bolster a team that went 10-7 last season.

▪ Bobby Wagner

The 31-year-old linebacker, who has played the last 10 seasons with Seattle, eventually will end up in Canton, Ohio, but before that enshrinement, he still has some tasks — and ball carriers — to tackle.

With his instincts and physicality, Wagner could help bridge the second level of New England’s defense from the era of Dont’a Hightower (more on him to come), Van Noy, and Jamie Collins to the Raekwon McMillan-Cameron McGrone-Mack Wilson age.

▪ Dont’a Hightower

It’s been all quiet on the Hightower front as the versatile 32-year-old linebacker mulls a 10th season. He played about 60 percent of the snaps in 2021 and likely would take on a similar workload if he decides to come back.

Hightower has an institutional knowledge of the Patriots system — few are more versed at getting the pieces in place — and his physical, tone-setting style of play rubs off nicely on teammates. No matter what he decides, he’s an all-time clutch Patriot.

▪ Trey Flowers

A silent assassin, Flowers has the speed to play on the edge on early downs and the strength to bump inside in traditional passing situations. In either spot, he dents the pocket and affects the quarterback’s thinking.

Flowers, 28, knows the intricacies of this system and can fit seamlessly into the multiple schemes the Patriots run. If he hadn’t left for the Lions’ riches (and nobody’s blaming him for that), he’d be a Patriots captain/legend by now.

▪ Patrick Peterson

The receiver talent in the AFC East is insane, and opponents are going to need quality depth at cornerback to have any shot at slowing down the Dolphins, Bills, and Jets. Peterson, 31, could offer that kind of depth.

It wasn’t long ago the 6-foot-1-inch Peterson was the cream of the NFL’s lockdown corner crop. He’s still fast and physical after 10 years with Arizona and one with Minnesota, and if he can still effectively mug receivers within the 5-yard bump zone, it messes with timing and leads to incompletions.

▪ Julio Jones

How about a little something for Mac Jones?

One of the league’s elite receivers of the last decade, Jones might be long in the tooth in NFL terms (33) but his length (6-3) has always made him stand out. If he’s healthy and not yet ready to hang it up (neither is a given), the elder Jones could still help the younger Jones because of his ability to create mismatches.

Jones is coming off back-to-back abbreviated seasons (82 total catches) with Atlanta and Tennessee and might be open to a lower-budget deal for the opportunity for one last run with a new team.

▪ Odell Beckham Jr.

If he hadn’t shredded an ACL in the Rams’ Super Bowl victory, he wouldn’t be in this conversation, as he’d likely have signed a big deal last week. But he did, and he may be in the market for a contract slightly above “prove it” status; New England would be a good fit for that.

When Beckham is healthy — he has played a full slate only once since 2016 — he is a demon. He acknowledged during Super Bowl week that he considered signing with the Patriots following his release from Cleveland. Now he has another chance.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.