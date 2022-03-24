Thursday’s Red Sox spring training report: Nick Pivetta struggles with command in loss to Orioles

Breakdown: A shaky second inning kept Nick Pivetta from going his scheduled four in his second start of the spring. Pivetta instead had to settle for 3⅔ innings as a result of his pitch count. He allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits (including two homers), walked two, and struck out six. An error by second baseman Ryan Fitzgerald didn’t help Pivetta’s cause, but Pivetta struggled with location, too. Additionally, his fastball didn’t have its usual life. “It was nice to get the reps in,” Pivetta said. “I struggled a little bit with command on my fastball in the zone today.” Fitzgerald continued his impressive power display, belting his fourth home run of the spring.

Next: The Red Sox are on the road again Friday, traveling to North Port to take on the Braves. The game will begin at 1:05 p.m. Tanner Houck will make his second start this spring. Ian Anderson will take the hill for the Braves.

