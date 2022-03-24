UMass Lowell men’s hockey falls short in NCAA regional vs. No. 1 seed Denver

The fourth-seeded UMass Lowell men’s hockey team was eliminated from the NCAA tournament after battling to 2-2 tie in the third period only to watch Cameron Wright score a late go-ahead goal that lifted the top-seeded Denver Pioneers to a regional semifinal victory in Loveland, Colo.

The River Hawks (21-11-3) of Hockey East got goals from Lucas Condotta and Connor Sodergren. Meanwhile, the Pioneers (27-9-1) of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference got goals from Justin Lee, Carter Savoie and the winner from Wright at 17:03 of the third period to earn a berth in the regional final opposite Minnesota Duluth.

Condotta gave the River Hawks an early 1-0 lead when he tallied his 10th goal of the season at 9:42 of the first period. Reid Stefanson and Marek Korencik were credited with the primary helpers on the tally.