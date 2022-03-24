Value of Red Sox soars to $3.9 billion, according to Forbes

On average, the 30 MLB teams took a lengthy stride forward in 2021, growing 9 percent, to $2.07 billion.

The Red Sox are now valued at $3.9 billion , a 13 percent surge from last year’s $3.47 billion. The ballclub is worth 457 percent more than it was 20 years ago, when the Fenway Sports Group ownership consortium purchased it for $700 million.

The value of the Red Sox took a well-above-average leap over the bulk of MLB teams last year, according to the annual Forbes study released Thursday.

The top five spots on the list remained unchanged from last year, with each team enjoying double-digit percentage growth: New York Yankees, $6 billion, up 14 percent; Los Angeles Dodgers, $4.075 billion, 14 percent; Red Sox; Chicago Cubs, $3.8 billion, 13 percent; San Francisco Giants, $3.5 billion, 10 percent.

Advertisement

The Yankees became the first MLB team to join the $6 billion club, with Forbes reporting that they trail only the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys ($6.5 billion) for bragging rights to being the most valuable sports franchise on the planet.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox weekly (and when news breaks) during the offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

The 9 percent average increase in baseball was the highest in four years.

The Texas Rangers, who moved into a new stadium in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, led all teams with a 15 percent jump to $2.05 billion, No. 11 on the list.

The Baltimore Orioles were the only team to experience a percentage loss, of 4 percent, dropping to $1.375 billion, the No. 22 spot.

As for the remaining two AL East teams, the Toronto Blue Jays rank 14th at $1.78 billion, up 6 percent, with the Tampa Bay Rays at the next-to-last spot, No. 29, at $1.1 billion, up 4 percent.

The Miami Marlins remained mired at the bottom, worth $990 million, stagnant in growth from the year before.

Advertisement

John Henry, principal owner of the Red Sox, also owns the Globe.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB.