Value of Red Sox soars to $3.9 billion, according to Forbes

The value of the Red Sox took a well-above-average leap over the bulk of MLB teams last year, according to the annual Forbes study released Thursday.
The Red Sox are now valued at $3.9 billion, a 13 percent surge from last year’s $3.47 billion. The ballclub is worth 457 percent more than it was 20 years ago, when the Fenway Sports Group ownership consortium purchased it for $700 million.
On average, the 30 MLB teams took a lengthy stride forward in 2021, growing 9 percent, to $2.07 billion.
The top five spots on the list remained unchanged from last year, with each team enjoying double-digit percentage growth: New York Yankees, $6 billion, up 14 percent; Los Angeles Dodgers, $4.075 billion, 14 percent; Red Sox; Chicago Cubs, $3.8 billion, 13 percent; San Francisco Giants, $3.5 billion, 10 percent.
The Yankees became the first MLB team to join the $6 billion club, with Forbes reporting that they trail only the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys ($6.5 billion) for bragging rights to being the most valuable sports franchise on the planet.
The 9 percent average increase in baseball was the highest in four years.
The Texas Rangers, who moved into a new stadium in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, led all teams with a 15 percent jump to $2.05 billion, No. 11 on the list.
The Baltimore Orioles were the only team to experience a percentage loss, of 4 percent, dropping to $1.375 billion, the No. 22 spot.
As for the remaining two AL East teams, the Toronto Blue Jays rank 14th at $1.78 billion, up 6 percent, with the Tampa Bay Rays at the next-to-last spot, No. 29, at $1.1 billion, up 4 percent.
The Miami Marlins remained mired at the bottom, worth $990 million, stagnant in growth from the year before.
John Henry, principal owner of the Red Sox, also owns the Globe.
