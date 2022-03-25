fb-pixel Skip to main content
TV CRITIC'S CORNER

Comedy Store’s Bob Saget tribute coming to Netflix in June

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated March 25, 2022, 47 minutes ago
Shortly after Bob Saget (pictured in LA in December) died in January, many of his friends and colleagues held a tribute to him at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood.Leon Bennett/Getty Images/file

This one sounds like it’s going to be emotional. Shortly after Bob Saget died in January, many of his friends and colleagues held a tribute to him at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood. The event was filmed, and Netflix is going to release it sometime in early June.

The list of those who appeared on stage includes Jim Carrey, John Stamos, Chris Rock, Darrin Criss, Michael Keaton, Jon Lovitz, Seth Green, Mike Binder, and Jeff Ross, who called the event a “punk rock shiva.” Musicians John Mayer and Jackson Browne are on board, too, and they sing a version of Browne’s “These Days.”

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com.

