Comedy Store’s Bob Saget tribute coming to Netflix in June

This one sounds like it’s going to be emotional. Shortly after Bob Saget died in January, many of his friends and colleagues held a tribute to him at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood. The event was filmed, and Netflix is going to release it sometime in early June.

The list of those who appeared on stage includes Jim Carrey, John Stamos, Chris Rock, Darrin Criss, Michael Keaton, Jon Lovitz, Seth Green, Mike Binder, and Jeff Ross, who called the event a “punk rock shiva.” Musicians John Mayer and Jackson Browne are on board, too, and they sing a version of Browne’s “These Days.”