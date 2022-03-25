fb-pixel Skip to main content

Imagine Dragons announces Fenway Park show in August

By Sam Trottenberg Globe Correspondent,Updated March 25, 2022, 9 minutes ago
Dan Reynolds and Wayne Sermon of Imagine Dragons perform at UBS Arena on Feb. 14, 2022 in Elmont, New York.Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation

Grammy winning rock band Imagine Dragons is coming to Fenway Park on Aug. 20, as part of the summer Mercury World Tour, the band announced Friday.

The band will be joined by artists AVIV, Macklemore, and Kings Elliot, each of whom will appear on select dates throughout the tour, according to a press release.

The Mercury World Tour, which runs from April 10 to Sept. 15, will celebrate the release of Imagine Dragons’ latest album, “Mercury - Act 1,” which came out in September.

The band plans to release a follow-up album, “Mercury - Act 2,” with the single “Bones” having already been released on March 11, according to a press release.

Tickets for the Aug. 20 Fenway Park show will be available Friday, April 1, at 10 a.m. at mlb.com.

Sam Trottenberg can be reached at sam.trottenberg@globe.com.

