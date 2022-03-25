Imagine Dragons announces Fenway Park show in August

Grammy winning rock band Imagine Dragons is coming to Fenway Park on Aug. 20, as part of the summer Mercury World Tour, the band announced Friday.

The band will be joined by artists AVIV, Macklemore, and Kings Elliot, each of whom will appear on select dates throughout the tour, according to a press release.

The Mercury World Tour, which runs from April 10 to Sept. 15, will celebrate the release of Imagine Dragons’ latest album, “Mercury - Act 1,” which came out in September.