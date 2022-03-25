Biden strikes gas deal to reduce Europe’s reliance on Russia

The deal calls on the United States to send an additional 15 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas — roughly 10 percent to 12 percent of current annual US exports to all countries. But it did not address the lack of port capacity to ship and receive more gas on both sides of the Atlantic. The effort could also struggle because the Biden administration cannot simply order US exporters to sell gas to European buyers or to set prices that are acceptable to sellers and buyers.

Still, American gas executives welcomed a renewed emphasis on exports as a sign that the Biden administration was now seeking to promote the US oil and gas industry rather than punish it for its contributions to climate change.

“I have no idea how they are going to do this, but I don’t want to criticize them because for the first time they are trying to do the right thing,” said Charif Souki, executive chair of Tellurian, a US gas producer that is planning to build an export terminal in Louisiana.

Biden and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, offered few details during a joint announcement in Brussels. They said many of the specifics would be worked out by a task force dedicated to reducing Europe’s dependency on Russian oil and gas in ways that would not undermine the climate policies of the two partners.

“We’re going to have to make sure that families in Europe can get through this winter and the next while we’re building an infrastructure for a diversified, resilient, and clean energy future,” Biden said.

The European Union is heavily reliant on energy imports from Russia, which is a big producer of oil, diesel, coal and, perhaps most importantly, natural gas. That dependence has become a growing problem as the EU seeks to punish President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine. Russia provides about 40 percent of Europe’s natural gas, and a sizable chunk of it is shipped by pipeline through Ukraine.

Germany said Friday that it would seek to halve its imports of Russian oil and coal this year and end imports of most Russian natural gas by the middle of 2024. The shift away from Russian gas was happening at an “insane pace,” Robert Habeck, Germany’s vice chancellor and economic minister, said in Berlin. He added, “Every supply contract that is terminated hurts Putin.”

American exporters were already shifting sales to Europe from Asia in recent months, largely because prices in Europe have been higher than almost anywhere else in the world because of rising tensions with Russia and, more recently, the war in Ukraine. Nearly 75 percent of US LNG exports have gone to Europe so far this year, up from 34 percent in 2021.

The Biden administration aims to ship 50 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas to Europe every year by 2030. The United States shipped 22 billion cubic meters to Europe last year.

Energy executives say that the Biden administration could help increase the flow of gas by streamlining permitting for new US export terminals, where natural gas is chilled into a liquid and pumped into ocean-going tankers. Washington and the EU could also provide loan guarantees for US export terminals and European import terminals. There are roughly a dozen US export terminals that have won regulatory approval but still need to secure financing to be built. About 10 new European import terminals are being built.

Environmentalists criticized the announcement because they fear it will commit the United States and Europe to using fossil fuels for decades longer than they argue is feasible given the growing toll of global warming.

“There is no way to ramp up US LNG exports and deliver on the imperative climate commitments that the US and EU have pledged,” said Abigail Dillen, president of Earthjustice, an environmental law organization. She warned that the buildup of LNG infrastructure would “lock in expensive fossil dependence and dangerous pollution for decades to come.”