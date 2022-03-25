North End restaurants plan to sue the city over outdoor dining restrictions

“This is an unjustified mandate,” Mendoza said in an impromptu press conference outside his restaurant on the corner of Prince and Salem streets. “And we won’t just sit around and take it.”

The owners of Monica’s Trattoria and Bova’s Bakery announced Friday afternoon that they had retained legal counsel, though they declined to name the firm. Frank Mendoza, the co-owner of Monica’s Trattoria, said he wants to formally file ahead of April 1, the day the outdoor dining season begins in most of Boston.

North End restaurateurs now plan to pursue legal action against the City of Boston in the hopes of eliminating the restrictions imposed on the neighborhood’s summertime outdoor dining program.

It came after owners of roughly 60 restaurants gathered on a Zoom call with an attorney to “weigh their options,” Terramia and Antico Forno owner Carla Agrippino-Gomes added in a phone interview. It is unclear how many eateries are formally involved in the litigation.

The restaurateurs are pushing to terminate the $7,500 fee and additional monthly parking charges that Mayor Michelle Wu will require of North End eateries that open outdoor dining this year. It’s “discriminatory,” they wrote in a Wednesday letter, that the fee only applies to the North End, rather than every neighborhood.

Mendoza said he also wants the city to extend the length of the outdoor dining season. Currently, North End restaurants can open from May 1 to September if they apply (and pay up) by April 10. In all remaining neighborhoods, eateries can open outdoors from April 1 to November 31.

More than 5,000 people have signed a Change.org petition created Thursday that says the regulations unfairly target the North End.

“It will make it impossible for these small businesses to compete with the rest of Boston’s restaurants,” the description reads. “The smallest, hardworking, mom-and-pop restaurants which help keep the North End neighborhood authentic and thriving cannot endure these fees.”

Wu enacted the rules to appease residents who have complained of congestion, parking, and trash issues created by patios since 2021, a year after the pandemic-era program launched. City officials claim that the $7,500 fee will cover the costs of cleaning, trash pickup, and lost residential parking spots caused by outdoor dining. But restaurants contend that they handle most of these expenses themselves.

In addition, the city said the fees apply only to the North End because of the density of eateries in the tightly-packed neighborhood. While other neighborhoods have outdoor dining, there are more restaurants per capita in the North End than anywhere else in Boston, according to city data.

City officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.