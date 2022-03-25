Raytheon fending off millions of cyberattacks a week

1. Raytheon stopped servicing customers in Russia and pulled 1,000 employees out of the country but also has 10,000 employees in Poland, Hayes said. About half are at a manufacturing facility near the Ukraine border.

On Friday, the Harvard Business Review posted an interview with Raytheon chief executive and chair Gregory Hayes discussing the battle in Ukraine and other issues. Here are five things that stood out from his remarks:

While many Boston-area companies have been trying to contribute to the defense of Ukraine after the Russian invasion, local defense contractor Raytheon Technologies can offer more direct assistance. Its Stinger and Javelin missile systems have been widely used against the Russians.

Hayes: “I can remember visiting there several years ago when one of the first questions I got asked in a town hall meeting is, ‘Will America protect us when the Russians come?’ And I kind of laughed it off saying, ‘Guys, you don’t understand. That’s not the world we live in anymore. You’re a NATO country, NATO ally. Of course, America will defend you.’

2. Raytheon’s defense business makes the company a target for hackers. The company faces two million attempts to penetrate its network per week, Hayes said. So far the damage has been minimal.

Hayes: “But for the most part, it is a full-on team effort to make sure that these intrusions never mount to anything, and so far so good. But it is constant, constant vigilance.”

3. Raytheon is working on cyber defense but also sees deterrence working against Vladimir Putin, Hayes said.

Hayes: “Our biggest fear, is the next wave of this Russian attack may well be upon US-European infrastructure. And so we are working closely with all the government agencies, specifically DHS, to make sure that we are prepared for what could be a huge cyber attack by the Russians. So far we haven’t seen it.”

4. Developing better extremely high-speed missiles, dubbed hypersonic missiles, and defenses against them are a focus at Raytheon. Hayes maintained that the Chinese and Russians are years ahead of the US in the weapons tech.

Hayes: “I know this may sound like sci-fi, but literally, a high powered microwave for a millisecond could literally fry the electronics in one of these things if you hit it, and that might be our best bet... But it’s only one answer, and we’re working with DOD on coming up with what would be a layered defense, but I would tell you right now, we’re behind.”

5. Since the pandemic hit, many of Raytheon’s workers have been remote. That’s led Hayes to rethink how much office space the company needs.

Hayes: “It has fundamentally changed the way we approach work, as I think about we’ve got 32 million square feet of office space, post-pandemic we’re going to take about 25 percent of that out.”

Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ampressman.