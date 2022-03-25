The Oscars are a great excuse to snack in style. Here’s what to make.

And presented well, they can draw as many ooohs and ahhhs as any poofy gown. This recipe for soy caramel wings from Globe contributor Karoline Boehm Goodnick is “a twist on classic hot wings. . . . Easily doubled, the recipe can feed a small group or a large crowd. Soy sauce, sherry vinegar, and fish sauce pack on the umami for a bold bite.”

When it comes time for the red carpet Sunday, the only thing you’ll need to dress up is your snack table. Whether you’re nibbling alone or hosting a watch party, here are some ideas for what to make. No need to wait for the envelope: Every recipe is a winner.

Lemon-rosemary chicken wings. Sheryl Julian

Or try these lemon-rosemary chicken wings from Sheryl Julian. She says to “marinate the wings in lemon juice and rosemary for at least several hours or overnight. Roast them on lemon slices in a hot oven, then broil briefly. The lemon flesh caramelizes and turns jammy; the slices are delicious, rind and all.”

Clockwise from top: Roasted pecorino with honey and walnuts; baked feta with tomatoes; ricotta with fig jam. Sheryl Julian

Understated glam

I loved when Sheryl Julian wrote last year that “when it’s time to have friends over again, don’t get too ambitious.” I needed that permission slip to take it easy but still keep it classy. “One of my new, incredibly simple little nibbles is fresh ricotta with a big dollop of fig jam spooned onto crackers,” Sheryl wrote. “The cool, rich cheese with the sweet jam is a wonderful combination and the dish takes minutes to assemble (no cooking!).” If you want Sheryl’s permission to take it easy Sunday, here it is, along with three easy recipes for classy snacks: Roasted Pecorino with Honey and Walnuts, creamy feta with tomatoes, and that cool ricotta with a dab of fig jam.

Parmesan twists. Sally Pasley Vargas

Spice is nice

These crispy parmesan twists may look harmless enough, but Globe contributor Sally Pasley Vargas writes that “a spike of crushed red pepper gives these crispy, golden cheese twists an unexpected punch.”

Smoked trout pate. Sheryl Julian

Speaking of classy: Trout pate

“Start the party with smoked trout pate and you’ll set the tone for a delicious evening,” writes Sheryl Julian. “The prep takes minutes. You get big flavors for a little effort, but nothing showy.”

Homemade pita chips. Sheryl Julian

You’ll need something to put it on . . .

Try these make-at-home pita chips that are as good as the ones you can buy. Sheryl Julian says, “Start with locally made pita, the thinner the better, or use lavash. You need kitchen shears, a large rimmed baking sheet that won’t buckle in the oven, a bottle of olive oil with a spout for sprinkling, and coarse salt.” If you’ve got scissors, a baking sheet, and olive oil, you can make this crunchy, salty, delicious snack.

Crispy potato skins with kielbasa and cheese. Sheryl Julian

We nominate potato skins

Globe Food contributor Jill Gibson writes, “To get extra-crisp skins, bake large russet potatoes, scoop out the flesh (turn it into potato pancakes the next day), brush the insides with butter, sprinkle with salt, and bake the empty skins a second time. Fill them with browned kielbasa and Gruyere, or another cheese you like, and broil them briefly to melt the cheese and crisp the top edges yet again. Sour cream and chives finish the dish.”

Baked brie bowl. Karoline Boehm Goodnick

Instant fondue

“When you melt Brie in a hollowed out bread, it turns into a kind of cheese fondue,” writes Globe Food contributor Lisa Zwirn. “Trim and discard the rind from the outer rim of the Brie, leaving the rest of it intact. Take a slice off the top of a round bread to form a bowl shape and hollow out the center. Cut the top and bread from the center into pieces, toast them, spear them on long forks to dunk into the melted cheese.”

Five-layer dip features whole black beans with radishes, cheddar, salsa, Greek yogurt and topped with olives, pickles and pepitas. Wendy Maeda

A classic

We went into the vault to find this recipe for a five-layer dip from Sheryl Julian, published in February of 2012. She advises “to keep the dip from becoming watery, let the salsa drain in a strainer set over a bowl for 1 hour in the refrigerator.”

May the best recipe win a spot on your snack plate.

