A running list of the Boston area’s best patios

A good bet if you’re heading to TD Garden, A&B has tacos, ribs, burgers, flatbreads, and a heated patio. 115 Beverly St., Boston, 857-449-2251, www.anbkitchen.com

With a convenient location near TD Garden, and a wide-ranging menu complete with kids’ portions, Alcove is a foolproof choice (especially now that chef Charles Draghi from Bay Village’s Erbaluce is in the kitchen). 50 Lovejoy Wharf, Boston, 617-248-0050, www.alcoveboston.com

Atlantico

This lively Portuguese-Spanish tapas bar from Michael Serpa (Select) opens its South End patio on April 1. 600 Harrison Ave., Boston, 857-233-2898, www.atlanticoboston.com

Bar Enza

Mark Ladner from Manhattan’s acclaimed Del Posto runs the Charles Hotel’s new restaurant, serving Italian dishes (such as his rich, famous 1,000-layer lasagne). Out back, there’s a verdant covered patio with heat lamps on the ceiling. 1 Bennett St., Cambridge, 617-661-5050, www.bar-enza.com

The Barking Crab

Everyone’s favorite downtown seafood party resurfaces for the season with their large outdoor tent opening by April 1. 88 Sleeper St., Boston, 617-426-2722, www.barkingcrab.com

Bianca

Get something for everyone: sushi (Tim and Nancy Cushman also run O Ya downtown), delicious salads, pastas, wood-fired pizza, burgers, and a full kids’ menu that includes introductory sushi (cukes and avocado), and a hi-lo cheeseburger (wagyu beef, but topped with American cheese). 47 Boylston St., Chestnut Hill, 857-576-8300, www.biancachestnuthill.com

Buttermilk & Bourbon

I have a soft spot (or many soft spots, after too many biscuits) for this New Orleans-style restaurant, which has a Back Bay location but also a super-easy one in Watertown, with tons of parking. I’m told their patio is now open. Beignets, honey-glazed biscuits smeared with cinnamon butter, buttermilk fried chicken … You get the idea. 100 Arsenal Yards Blvd., Watertown, 857-760-7128, www.buttermilkbourbon.com

Casa Verde

Jamaica Plain’s family-friendly taqueria plans to open their patio by April 1, with luscious queso dip, nachos, and tacos ranging from yuca and tofu to fried chicken and spicy grilled shrimp — plus my kids’ go-to: quesadillas. To drink? Perhaps a watermelon shrub mocktail. Sister restaurant Tres Gatos (470 Centre St.) opens their patio on April 1, too. 711 Centre St., Jamaica Plain, 617-477-9977, www.casaverdejp.com

Citizen Public House

This tavern behind Fenway park opens a patio for the first time this year (partially enclosed for rainy days); it should be ready by April 1. Settle in for chili, burgers, meatball sliders, and even a whole roasted pig if you’re dining with a group. 1330 Boylston St., Boston, 617-450-9000, www.citizenpub.com

Dear Annie

This moody wine bar in North Cambridge from the Field & Vine and Rebel Rebel team (fresh off a James Beard nod) serves cured and preserved fish, veggies, and other sipping-friendly snacks on a small, sweet sidewalk patio. 1741 Massachusetts Ave., Porter Square, Cambridge, www.dearanniebar.com

Dorchester Brewing

Beer for the adults and barbecue for all ages from M&M: baked mac-and-cheese, cornbread, loaded fries, brisket, ribs, and much more. 1250 Massachusetts Ave., Dorchester, 617-307-7674, www.dorchesterbrewing.com

Grand Tour

The Newbury Street bistro from Michael Serpa (Select) debuts its patio on April 1, with bavette, duck, mussels, and plenty of wine. 314 Newbury St., Boston, 857-277-0800, www.grandtourboston.com

Harvest

This neighborhood staple has a courtyard with a fireplace, plus a partial roof in case of rain. 44 Brattle St., Cambridge, 617-868-2255, www.harvestcambridge.com.

High Street Place

Boston’s newest food hall has a little bit of everything: Mamaleh’s for Jewish deli; Gorgeous Gelato (for gorgeous gelato); Haley Jane’s fried chicken. Sit outside beginning on April 1, and order from the comfort of your table — no need to traipse from vendor to vendor. 100 High St., Boston, www.highstreetplace.com

The Lexington

Visit this rooftop at the growing Cambridge Crossing development for simple, people-pleasing dishes like roast chicken and steak frites from Will Gilson (Puritan). 100 N. First St., Cambridge, www.thelexingtoncx.com

LoLa 42

The Seaport’s LoLa 42 has 1,000 square feet of outdoor dining, so there’s space to spread out with sushi, global plates, and cocktails. 22 Liberty Dr., Boston, 617-951-4002, www.lola42.com

LoLa Burger

If you find yourself in the Seaport, stop into Lola for fried pickles, burgers, hot dogs, and 24-ounce shakes. Maybe even indulge small gourmands with fries topped with foie gras. 11 Fan Pier Blvd., Boston, 617-936-3170, www.lolaburger.com

Mare Oyster Bar

Slurp bivalves and lobster rolls on this North End patio overlooking the Greenway, outfitted with heat lamps and fire pits on crisper evenings. 3 Mechanic St., Boston, 617- 723-6273, www.mareoysterbar.com

MIDA

Douglass Williams runs these Italian standouts in the South End and in Newton; both locations will launch patios beginning April 1. 782 Tremont St., Boston, 617-936-3490; 261 Walnut St., Newton, 617-546-8010, www.midarestaurant.com

Pazza on Porter

This family-friendly neighborhood staple has a children’s menu, daily lunch and dinner, and $10 pastas on Tuesdays. 107 Porter St., Boston, 617-362-7663, www.pazzaonporter.com

PlantPub

If you need a sly way to get your kids to eat their veggies, head to Kendall Square for a plant-based menu of cauliflower barbecue wings, wild mushroom truffle pizza, and soft-serve from former Harvest chef Mary Dumont. 675 West Kendall St., Cambridge, 617-714-5452, www.plantpub.com

Publico Street Bistro

From sliders to grilled cheese to pizza, there’s a little bit of something for everyone here. Their street-facing patio debuts by April 1. 11 Dorchester St., Boston, 617-622-5700, www.publicoboston.com

Sweet Cheeks

Tiffani Faison runs this barbecue parlor in the Fenway, with buttermilk fried chicken, ribs, and mac-and-cheese. The patio is big (60 seats), and there’s even a TV. It’s slated to open by April 1. 1381 Boylston St., 617-266-1300; www.sweetcheeksq.com

Stillwater

Comfort food is the theme here, from countless varieties of macaroni and cheese to buttery biscuits to crème brûlée made with peanut butter and jelly. Why not? 120 Kingston St., Boston, 617-936-3079, www.stillwaterboston.com

Time Out Market Boston

Their patio is open now: Order via app from Union Square Donuts, Taqueria el Barrio, Gelato & Chill, and lots more. Fills up quick, though; on weekends, arrive by 11 a.m. to snag a good seat. 401 Park Drive, 978-393-8088, www.timeoutmarket.com/boston

Trattoria il Panino

This North End classic has a fully covered patio, so it’s a safe option even when it rains. 11 Parmenter St., Boston, 617-720-1336, www.trattoriailpanino.com

Yellow Door Taqueria

Their tacos (scallop with prickly-pear molasses; fried pork belly) are creative and tasty. Street-facing patios open on April 1, with a larger one in the South End coming later this spring. 2297 Dorchester Ave., Boston, 857-267-4201; 354 Harrison Ave., Boston, 857-239-9276, www.yellowdoortaqueria.com

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.