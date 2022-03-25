Blind date: ‘I was whispering a prayer to God hoping that she was my date’

Go on an in-person or virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid .

WHAT MAKES HER A CATCH: Lifelong dancer, world traveler, intellectually curious

WHEN SHE IS HAPPIEST: Falling in love

FRANK D.: 57 / social entrepreneur

HIS HOBBIES: Writing poetry, dance, French New Wave film

WHEN HE IS HAPPIEST: Experiencing deep connections

7 P.M. BARCELONA WINE BAR, BROOKLINE

HEAVENLY MATCH

Lisa I came from my son’s basketball game. I was late. Frank couldn’t have been more gracious about this.

Frank When Lisa started walking toward my table, I was whispering a prayer to God hoping that she was my date. She was stunningly beautiful, and I felt that everything was moving in slow motion as she hugged me.

Advertisement

Lisa I spotted him immediately. He had a relaxed energy, and a beautiful smile. At first sight, I knew this guy was amazing.

Frank Wow, wow, and wow. It seemed that the Globe had peered into my heart and pulled Lisa out of a hat.

MIRACULOUS MEETUP

Lisa We talked about a million things before we even thought to look at the menu. We realized we grew up a mile away from one another. We sent the waitress back twice because we weren’t ready to order.

Frank I felt a strange immediate intimacy with her.

Lisa Frank is quite possibly the person I have more in common with than anyone else on the planet — we aligned on so many levels. Completely random ones, too. He’s an incredibly impressive man.

Frank We are both artists — we have a deeply passionate and soulful approach to our work. Lisa was a professional ballerina. She lived in Paris and toured with a dance troupe. I lived in Rome (the Vatican) because I was studying to be a priest during my young adulthood. What was remarkable was that we both grew up [north of] Boston and only lived a few minutes away from each other.

Advertisement

Lisa We ordered a charcuterie board, a flight of Spanish aperitivos, flan Catalán for dessert. Service was timely, professional, affable.

Frank Lisa has a deep appreciation for good food.

Lisa I felt immediately comfortable with Frank. We were like two peas in a pod.

Frank I don’t enjoy small talk and neither does Lisa. We talked about things that mattered to us.

Lisa It felt like we were in a sustained dreamscape — we were so aligned in so many ways. It was hard to believe.

Frank As the night went on, I felt a deep connection to her. I thought it was crazy to have these types of feelings on the first date but they were there. Being with Lisa felt miraculous to me.

MEANT TO BE

Lisa We stayed for hours. Didn’t feel the time pass. The whole night was like a dream.

Frank I didn’t want to leave. I didn’t want the night to end.

Lisa I think we were both a bit floored by the experience. We talked about a second date. [He was] a gentleman from start to finish.

Frank I wanted to kiss Lisa before she left, but I was afraid of how much I liked her. I won’t make that mistake again.

Lisa Absolutely.

Frank Yes. As crazy as this sounds, I’m coming to the second date with an engagement ring.

Advertisement

POST-MORTEM

Lisa / A+

Frank / A

Go on an in-person or virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application. Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid.



