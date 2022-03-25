Five things to do in and around Boston, March 28-April 3

Interested in pirates? Pirate or Patriot? is an online lecture exploring the history of 18th-century Boston — part of the “Golden Age of Piracy”—and the rise and fall of piracy on the Eastern Seaboard. The program, presented by the Boston Public Library and National Park Service, is recommended for adults. 6 p.m. Free. Registration required at bpl.bibliocommons.com.

Wednesday

On the Topic of Race

Join authors Henry Louis Gates Jr. and Andrew S. Curran at the Museum of Science for a discussion of their new book Who’s Black and Why, a collection of previously unseen 18th-century essays that lay bare the origins of anti-Black racism in the West. In-person tickets, $35, include a copy of the book. Free for virtual attendees. 7 p.m. mos.org

Opens Thursday

Being Seen

A Place for Me: Figurative Painting Now at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston highlights several contemporary painters and explores the politics of visibility and self-representation. The works focus on family, friends, lovers, homes, and everyday scenes. General admission tickets for non-members cost $15, with discounts for select groups. Runs through September 5. icaboston.org

Thursday

Family Ties

Watch a free screening of Mike Mills’ C’mon C’mon, presented by ArtsEmerson. Starring Joaquin Phoenix, the film focuses on the bond a radio journalist forms with his young nephew. A moderated discussion with Emerson professor Mike Ryan will follow. 7 p.m. Tickets available day of show at artsemerson.org/events/bright-lights-cmon-cmon.

Sunday

Structural Symbolism

The annual reconfiguration of the Abstract Sculpture will take place at Armenian Heritage Park on the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway. The sculpture, which commemorates the immigrant experience, represents how people reestablish themselves in new places and in new ways. 7:30 a.m. armenianheritagepark.org

Share your event news. Send information on Boston-area happenings at least three weeks in advance to week@globe.com.