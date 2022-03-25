For sale: Homes in the $900,000 range, in Needham and Hingham

LOT SIZE 0.25 acres

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $625,000 in 2019

PROS This 1932 Cape, with hardwood floors and a new roof, sits on a hill near the Needham Junction train station. Enter through a mudroom, and the living room at left features a fireplace. The kitchen is remodeled with quartz counters, farmouse sink, and stainless appliances, while French doors in the adjoining dining room open to a sunroom with exposed brick walls. Upstairs, two bedrooms, both with big closets and built-in drawers, share a newer bath. There’s a bath, laundry, and two bonus rooms in the basement. The backyard includes a bistro-style deck bounded by stone walls, while the front yard features a patio on top of the street-level garage. CONS It’s nearly two dozen steps up to the front door.

Advertisement

The living room of 375 Warren Street, Needham. handout

Melanie K. Fleet, Keller Williams, 508-439-3099, melanie@fleetandco.com

$900,000

19 GREEN STREET / HINGHAM

The exterior of 19 Green Street, Hingham. handout

SQUARE FEET 2,124

LOT SIZE 0.25 acres

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $710,000 in 2019

PROS Built circa 1850, the Daniel Daly House sits on a quiet street between Hingham Harbor and the shops of Hingham Square, both within walking distance. The family room, left of the entry, has wide pine floors and a whitewashed fireplace. The living and dining rooms at right lead to a swoon-worthy kitchen with two-toned cabinetry, marble counters and island, and pendant lights. A mudroom area features laundry and a nearby bath. Upstairs, find a reading nook on the landing, and three bedrooms — two with harbor views, one with vaulted ceilings and walk-in closet — that share a bath. The fenced yard includes a deck, outdoor shower, and stone firepit. CONS The far end of the lot (obscured by vegetation) abuts the commuter rail tracks.

Advertisement

The kitchen at 19 Green Street, Hingham. handout

Alyson Ferrando, Compass, 781-223-5172, alyson.ferrando@compass.com





Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.