For sale: Homes in the $900,000 range, in Needham and Hingham

$899,000
375 WARREN STREET / NEEDHAM
SQUARE FEET 1,814
LOT SIZE 0.25 acres
BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2
LAST SOLD FOR $625,000 in 2019
PROS This 1932 Cape, with hardwood floors and a new roof, sits on a hill near the Needham Junction train station. Enter through a mudroom, and the living room at left features a fireplace. The kitchen is remodeled with quartz counters, farmouse sink, and stainless appliances, while French doors in the adjoining dining room open to a sunroom with exposed brick walls. Upstairs, two bedrooms, both with big closets and built-in drawers, share a newer bath. There’s a bath, laundry, and two bonus rooms in the basement. The backyard includes a bistro-style deck bounded by stone walls, while the front yard features a patio on top of the street-level garage. CONS It’s nearly two dozen steps up to the front door.
Melanie K. Fleet, Keller Williams, 508-439-3099, melanie@fleetandco.com
$900,000
19 GREEN STREET / HINGHAM
SQUARE FEET 2,124
LOT SIZE 0.25 acres
BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2
LAST SOLD FOR $710,000 in 2019
PROS Built circa 1850, the Daniel Daly House sits on a quiet street between Hingham Harbor and the shops of Hingham Square, both within walking distance. The family room, left of the entry, has wide pine floors and a whitewashed fireplace. The living and dining rooms at right lead to a swoon-worthy kitchen with two-toned cabinetry, marble counters and island, and pendant lights. A mudroom area features laundry and a nearby bath. Upstairs, find a reading nook on the landing, and three bedrooms — two with harbor views, one with vaulted ceilings and walk-in closet — that share a bath. The fenced yard includes a deck, outdoor shower, and stone firepit. CONS The far end of the lot (obscured by vegetation) abuts the commuter rail tracks.
Alyson Ferrando, Compass, 781-223-5172, alyson.ferrando@compass.com
Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.